Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) tightens her grip on Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) in Emmerdale this month, ordering him to end his relationship with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy).

Ad

He's clearly losing faith in his relationship with his 'mother', firstly debating whether to follow her wishes regarding Laurel, and secondly wondering whether to disobey her and take Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) to hospital.

Ray isn't the only one in Celia's firing line, as Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) finds out about some of her criminal behaviour.

Elsewhere, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) has another reason to worry, and Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) has a new initiative.

Here's everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 15th and Friday 19th December.

5 Emmerdale spoilers

1. Celia Daniels deals an ultimatum to Ray Walters concerning Laurel Thomas

Celia can't bare to see Ray growing close to Laurel. ITV

Celia springs some big news on Ray – she's joining him and Laurel for dinner, and it's not long before she starts lording herself over the couple.

She's deeply concerned that her son is becoming attached and will betray her, and decides to wreck things by painting him as a manipulative playboy.

Laurel is deeply hurt by her words and lays her cards on the table about how affected she feels. He's upset and storms out – something which is noticed by Rhona, who is worried.

Rhona notices Ray's odd behaviour. ITVR

When he arrives home, Ray can see that Celia is jealous of his closeness with someone else and is gobsmacked when she makes him promise to end things.

2. Moira Dingle is wary of her new business partner

Emmerdale. ITV

Moira discovers that Celia has been forging her signature on invoices for turkey purchases, something that she had previously decided against.

When she confronts the criminal over her fraudulent behaviour, Celia quickly covers and defuses her accusations. Moira is beyond furious and slaps her, but soon worries that she could be facing legal consequences as a result.

Later, she's determined to bring her shady business partner's operation down.

3. Ruby Miligan kickstarts a new venture – and it backfires

Ruby's plan rattles the villagers. ITV

Ruby gets drunk and decides to kickstart a new enterprise importing wine, with Manpreet having a brainwave to get rid of the surplus stock.

The booze is a struggle to sell, with Jai and Charity frustrated by her competing against them without a license. Later, Charity decides to make a deal with Ruby.

4. Vanessa Woodfield has suspicions about Charity Dingle

Vanessa is suspicious. ITV

Belle is enlisted by Sarah and Jacob to organise a surprise – a gender reveal party – while, after some interrogation from Vanessa, Charity makes vague hints that the baby might not be theirs.

When the invite arrives on her doorstep, Charity makes an excuse to avoid being at the bash, unaware that it could have huge ramifications.

5. Bear Wolf suffers a serious injury in captivity

Will Ray heed Celia's advice? ITV

Bear's arm in injured, and Ray becomes alarmed. He doesn't need another Anya situation, and believes he needs proper treatment at the hospital.

There's one issue though – Celia is firmly against it. Will he disobey his mother to take Bear to receive medical attention?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.