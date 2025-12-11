ITV has confirmed when we can tune into the highly-anticipated Corriedale crossover, which will see the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale combine for one spectacular night.

The instalment will also launch a new daily broadcast pattern for both flagship soaps, which are being shunted into a 'power hour' from 8pm each weeknight.

Details are still pretty scarce, though we do know that lives will be on the line following a multi-vehicle pile-up on a dark and stormy country road near Hotten.

It's pretty safe to assume that this will take place following Debbie Webster's (Sue Devaney) walk down the aisle, following hints that Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) is her wedding planner.

It's set to be a dramatic affair! ITV

Meanwhile, wanted posters for the twisted John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) have been spotted in Weatherfield Police Station, so it's likely that he will be part of the instalment.

Those confirmed to appear from Corrie so far are DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), David Platt (Jack P Shepherd) and Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford). Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Dr Liam Cavanagh (Johnny McPherson) are also set to appear.

Dramatic first-look photos showed several explosions and overturned cars on the roadside, and in the trailer, we could hear a number of our favourites crying out for help.

Luckily, you haven't got long to watch the episode, as it will air on Monday 5th January at 8pm.

In October, Corrie producer Kate Brooks teased what was ahead.

"Filming's been brilliant and we've got a brilliant director and scripts. The actors are loving it because it's so different and unique from what they've ever done before," she revealed.

"The mood and camaraderie is really infectious!"

Vicky Myers and Danny Miller were the first actors confirmed to be appearing. ITV

She continued: "I can't help but imagine what my mum is going to be like watching this episode. She'll be so beside herself because as a soap fan, the idea of sitting down with your two favourite shows with all your favourite characters in this massive, unmissable piece of telly, it's amazing.

"Everyone's worked so hard on this behind the scenes. The cast have been amazing, but behind the scenes, it's been quite a feat logistically to get everything in the right place.

"It's a testament to how hard and how passionate all people are. Everyone's put their hearts and souls into it."

