We finally have the full cast list confirmed for the Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode, Corriedale.

Ad

The ITV soap event on Monday 5th January 2025 will mark the start of the new soap hour in the weekday schedules and will feature a cataclysmic event that brings both soaps together and leaves many characters in danger.

We already knew that a selection of characters would be taking part in the drama, including fan favourites Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers).

However, we now have more individuals confirmed, including the return of the murderous John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who has been a fugitive since his crimes were exposed in the Autumn.

Will Aaron and soulmate Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) survive whatever John has planned?

John isn't the only soap villain confirmed for the event either, with the scheming Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) and abusive Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) from Corrie, and dangerous Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and dastardly Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) from Emmerdale also present.

Will the event finally see comeuppance delivered to some of these villains, or does tragedy await them at the hands of others?

Corriedale cast: Full list of confirmed characters

The worlds of two major soaps collide in a catastrophic, life-changing one-hour special, Corriedale. ITV

The following cast members from each soap have been confirmed for the special crossover episode Corriedale.

Coronation Street

Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi Webster

Tanisha Gorey as Asha Alahan

Amy Cudden as Becky Swain

Sydney Martin as Betsy Swain

Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew

Jonathan Howard as Carl Webster

Alison King as Carla Connor

Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer

Jack P Shepherd as David Platt

Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster

Jason Callender as James Bailey

Olivia Frances-Brown as Jodie

William Roache as Ken Barlow

Michael Le Vell as Kevin Webster

Jacob Roberts as DC Kit Green

Vicky Myers as DS Lisa Swain

Vinta Morgan as Ronnie Bailey

Tina O'Brien as Sarah Platt

Julia Goulding as Shona Platt

Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald

Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman

James Cartwright as Theo Silverton

Joe Duttine as Tim Metcalfe

Gareth Pierce as Todd Grimshaw

Kate Ford as Tracy McDonald

Emmerdale

Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle

Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle

Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle

Christopher Chittell as Eric Pollard

Joe-Warren Plant as Jacob Gallagher

Christopher Bisson as Jai Sharma

Ned Porteous as Joe Tate

Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden

Jonny McPherson as Dr Liam Cavanagh

Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd

Natalie J Robb as Moira Dingle

Joe Absolom as Ray Walters

Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden

Katie Hill as Sarah Sugden

Isabel Hodgins as Victoria Sugden

Who will survive the disasters to come?

Corriedale airs on Monday 5th January 2025 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with no early release on ITVX.

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews, and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street and Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.