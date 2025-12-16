We finally have the full cast list confirmed for the Coronation Street and Emmerdale crossover episode, Corriedale.

The ITV soap event on Monday 5th January 2025 will mark the start of the new soap hour in the weekday schedules and will feature a cataclysmic event that brings both soaps together and leaves many characters in danger.

We already knew that a selection of characters would be taking part in the drama, including fan favourites Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers).

However, we now have more individuals confirmed, including the return of the murderous John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth), who has been a fugitive since his crimes were exposed in the Autumn.

Will Aaron and soulmate Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) survive whatever John has planned?

John isn't the only soap villain confirmed for the event either, with the scheming Becky Swain (Amy Cudden) and abusive Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) from Corrie, and dangerous Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and dastardly Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) from Emmerdale also present.

Will the event finally see comeuppance delivered to some of these villains, or does tragedy await them at the hands of others?

Corriedale cast: Full list of confirmed characters

An image depicting a nighttime scene on a road with car headlights in the distance, from left to right we see Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster in a wedding dress, Gareth Pierce in a suit as Todd Grimshaw, Alison King as Carla Connor with a bloodied forehead, Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle, Emma Atkins as a pregnant Charity Dingle, and Oliver Farnworth as a brooding John Sugden, in a promo image for Corriedale.
The worlds of two major soaps collide in a catastrophic, life-changing one-hour special, Corriedale. ITV

The following cast members from each soap have been confirmed for the special crossover episode Corriedale.

Coronation Street

  • Sally Carman-Duttine as Abi Webster
  • Tanisha Gorey as Asha Alahan
  • Amy Cudden as Becky Swain
  • Sydney Martin as Betsy Swain
  • Daniel Brocklebank as Billy Mayhew
  • Jonathan Howard as Carl Webster
  • Alison King as Carla Connor
  • Claire Sweeney as Cassie Plummer
  • Jack P Shepherd as David Platt
  • Sue Devaney as Debbie Webster
  • Jason Callender as James Bailey
  • Olivia Frances-Brown as Jodie
  • William Roache as Ken Barlow
  • Michael Le Vell as Kevin Webster
  • Jacob Roberts as DC Kit Green
  • Vicky Myers as DS Lisa Swain
  • Vinta Morgan as Ronnie Bailey
  • Tina O'Brien as Sarah Platt
  • Julia Goulding as Shona Platt
  • Simon Gregson as Steve McDonald
  • Harriet Bibby as Summer Spellman
  • James Cartwright as Theo Silverton
  • Joe Duttine as Tim Metcalfe
  • Gareth Pierce as Todd Grimshaw
  • Kate Ford as Tracy McDonald

Emmerdale

  • Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle
  • Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle
  • Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle
  • Lucy Pargeter as Chas Dingle
  • Christopher Chittell as Eric Pollard
  • Joe-Warren Plant as Jacob Gallagher
  • Christopher Bisson as Jai Sharma
  • Ned Porteous as Joe Tate
  • Oliver Farnworth as John Sugden
  • Jonny McPherson as Dr Liam Cavanagh
  • Lawrence Robb as Mackenzie Boyd
  • Natalie J Robb as Moira Dingle
  • Joe Absolom as Ray Walters
  • Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden
  • Katie Hill as Sarah Sugden
  • Isabel Hodgins as Victoria Sugden

Who will survive the disasters to come?

Corriedale airs on Monday 5th January 2025 at 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX, with no early release on ITVX.

