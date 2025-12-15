ITV has released a new trailer and images from the highly-anticipated Corriedale crossover, which will see the worlds of Coronation Street and Emmerdale combine for one special evening.

Ad

The episode - which won't drop early on ITVX - will broadcast at 8pm on Monday, 5th January, and will kickstart a new transmission pattern for the flagship soaps. There's also individual episodes of each serial drama airing prior to Corriedale, which you'll be able to see on ITVX from 6am.

A number of characters from both soaps will come face-to-face. ITV

Details of exactly what the instalment entails are still pretty scarce. We know that there'll be a multi-vehicle pile-up on a dark and stormy country road in Hotten, which somehow involves Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd), Tracy McDonald (Kate Ford), Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Dr Liam Cavanagh (Johnny McPherson).

It's also pretty safe to assume that John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) will form part of the proceedings, as wanted posters have been spotted in Weatherfield Police Station.

Asha puts her paramedic training to good use. ITV

Meanwhile, Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) has spoken of a 'bridezilla' in Manchester whose wedding she's organising - highly likely to be Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney).

Today's trailer revealed a whole host of other characters who will be appearing. From the Corrie side, Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), James Bailey (Jason Callender), Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey), Carla Connor (Alison King), Kevin Webster (Michael Le Vell), Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) and Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine).

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from YouTube. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Across the Pennines, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins), Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) are representing Emmerdale.

We see Kit jumping into action following the collision, as Carla attempts to calm someone down, while Jacob puts his training as a doctor to good use when he finds Shona and David injured at the roadside.

Debbie has gone missing in the aftermath of the RTC. ITV

Asha, who is studying to be a paramedic, teams up with Cain to help more of the casualties.

We know that lives will be lost during the incident, but who that may be still remains unclear. Charity and Shona both have concerns about their pregnancies, with the latter screaming out in pain at the hospital.

Meanwhile, back at the incident site, Kevin and Abi scream out into the night for missing Debbie - and Robert joins Joe to search for Aaron.

It's shaping up to be a night to remember!

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.