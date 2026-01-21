If you're tuning into Emmerdale this week, you may be experiencing a sense of déjà vu. A special week of episodes has peeled back the layers on each of the potential villagers responsible for Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) death.

We see Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) addressing those that he believes to be responsible for dumping Ray's body into his van, before a resident begins to tell their part in the story.

But truthfully, we're halfway through the week, and we still have more questions than answers.

Who did kill Ray, and why? Ahead of the big reveal, here's RadioTimes.com's guide to what we've learnt so far.

Ray Walters's murder suspects and their movements

Laurel Thomas

Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) seemed unwilling to seek revenge on Ray (Joe Absolom). ITV

Shortly after murdering his mother Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) with a kitchen knife, Ray made his way to visit Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) to tell her that they could now live together in harmony.

However, Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) had already tipped her off about his wrongdoings, and she was furious. Although she loved him, she couldn't bare to spend the rest of her life with a man who groomed children into sex work and drug dealing.

She acknowledged that he may well have been a victim himself, having been lured into the scheme by Celia, but that still didn't excuse his actions.

Best pal Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) urged her to seek revenge by luring him back and calling the police, but Laurel simply didn't think she had it in her.

Arthur Thomas

Arthur (Alfie Clarke) was furious to learn of his mum's mistreatment. ITV

Meanwhile, Laurel's son Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke) had become privy to what was going on, and raced in Ray's direction to confront him.

Ray had just made a call to an associate, requesting new passports and identification documents to be made up. He had a stash of cash in a red holdall, and was just moments away from disappearing forever.

Arthur ordered him out of the car, demanding he explain himself, before grabbing a rock and threatening him with it.

Little did he realise, someone was watching on from afar...

Graham Foster (under Rhona Goskirk's instruction)

Graham (Andrew Scarborough) told Rhona (Zoe Henry) he'd sort it out. ITV

Back from the dead Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) witnessed the altercation between Arthur and Ray, just moments after he'd revealed to ex-girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) that he was very-much still alive.

She was stunned to see him again, and he knew that she required his help.

Rhona's step-daughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) was missing, having ran off into the night following an argument with Ray. Graham had heard on the grapevine that the teen had been roped into dealing.

With intense SAS training, he was surely the man who could bring Ray down, and Rhona had faith in him. It took a lot to trust a man who walked out on her six years ago, but she soon realised that Graham may well be her final lifeline.

Marlon Dingle

Marlon (Mark Charnock) grabbed a knife. ITV

With Rhona hiding Graham in the next room, her husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) snuck into the kitchen and grabbed a knife from the drawer.

He'd already had a scuffle with Ray earlier that day, arriving at the farmhouse where Celia's body lay cold on the floor in a bid to find missing April.

Marlon stood in front of his car and eventually tackled him, ordering to know where his daughter had gone. Ray insisted that he didn't know, and drove off.

Back in the village, Ross Barton (Michael Parr) took the knife off Marlon, and insisted that he deal with the matter.

Ross Barton

Ross (Michael Parr) grabbed a gun from Butler's. ITV

Ross counts April as one of his own. He was in a relationship with her late mum Donna, and the pair were together when she took her own life in 2014.

He's saved the teenager on multiple occasions, and having learnt of what she's gone through at the hands of Celia and Ray, was adamant that they wouldn't continue their reign of terror.

He jumped into his car and headed to Butler's Farm, where he stole a gun and loaded it with bullets.

But was he successful in finding Ray?

Paddy Dingle

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) was furious to learn of his dad's fate. ITV

After telling Laurel the truth, a shell-shocked Dylan was spotted by father-figure Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt). Dylan knew that it was high time for him to explain that Ray was the one responsible for his hit-and-run last year, and that he had entwined he and April into his vicious scheme.

Paddy was horrified to realise that the youngster hadn't told him this information earlier, and the fact that his missing dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) had been forced to work on Ray's farm for months in dire conditions.

Dylan (Fred Kettle) warned Paddy of the potential consequences. ITV

Enraged, he swore to make Ray pay - but Dylan warned that he was a very dangerous man, and if he was to intervene, his loved ones could face extreme consequences.

Regardless, Paddy spotted Ray outside of the village hall and explained that when Bear was found, he'd go to the police and dob him in. Ray explained that there was a little bit of a problem with this solution, as Bear is dead.

Mortified, Paddy began to break down in disbelief. Ray tried to play the innocent party and said he considered the man to be one of his own, and that he wasn't responsible.

Unwilling to forgive, Paddy lashed out. But did he kill Ray?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

