A big week for the Dingles is fast-approaching in Emmerdale, as Cain (Jeff Hordley) realises that the time has come for him to be transparent with imprisoned wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) about his various troubles.

Not only is he suffering from an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but their family farm business is also on the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, after laying out his feelings for Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) asks her to meet him so that he can explain how he truly feels towards her.

Elsewhere, Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) tries to make a breakthrough with Arthur (Alfie Clarke), and Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is onto Kerry Wyatt's (Laura Norton) secret romance with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson).

Here's everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 9 and Friday 13 March.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Cain Dingle tells Moira about his cancer diagnosis and Butler's Farm dilemma

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is just one of several residents who urges Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) to open up. ITV

Surveying Butler’s Farm and fearing he’s about to lose everything, Cain is left guilt-ridden as Moira thanks him for holding the fort in her absence.

With Joe closing in and invoices piling high, Cain confides in Sarah that he has him well and truly cornered with the threat of prison. Sarah tells him it’s high time Moira hears the truth before he loses everything.

But Sarah has her own worries. As her relationship with Jacob strains under the pressure of keeping Cain's diagnosis a secret, Belle gently probes, desperate to know what’s wrong. It pains Sarah that she can’t confide in her.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is adamant to get his hands on Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) 50%. ITV

Later, in the Woolpack toilets, Cain is left terrified by the sight of blood in the toilet bowl. Liam clocks how shaken Cain is and insists the time has come to be honest about his health.

He heads to the prison and drops the bombshell - the cancer he’d downplayed is far worse than he let on, and Moira is devastated to learn he’s known for a month. She urges him to tell Kyle, Isaac and the rest of the family, and although she's rocked by news of Joe circling the farm, Moira is adamant that his health must come first.

Meanwhile, Joe is frustrated that his grand plan to fold Butler’s into the Tate empire fails to impress Kim. She heads to the prison to have a summit with Moira, but what does she want to talk to her about?

Kim Tate (Claire King) goes to speak to Moira. ITV

Across the village, a subdued Cain begins the agonising process of telling his loved ones about his diagnosis. He retreats into the Woolie backroom with Kyle and Isaac for one of the hardest conversations of his life.

A heartfelt speech from Sam reminds Cain just how fiercely he’s loved, prompting him to step outside for a moment of thought. There’s a flicker of hope for the farm too, as Vanessa reveals promising tuberculosis results for the herd, leaving Mack, Matty and Ross cautiously optimistic that the tide may be turning.

2. Graham Foster deals an ultimatum to Rhona Goskirk

Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) notices a charged moment between Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). ITV

Graham confesses to Rhona that he’s known about Cain’s diagnosis for some time, and that it fuelled his decision to play both sides in his war with Joe.

Lydia inadvertently witnesses a charged exchange between them, and the next day wastes no time relaying what she saw to Kim. She insists she’s unbothered, though is she telling the truth?

Graham then gives Rhona an ultimatum - meet him at 12:30 on the footbridge, or he’ll walk away for good. Rhona is left torn, while a nervous Graham waits at the spot, determined to finally lay his cards on the table.

Will Rhona turn up?

3. Gabby Thomas tries to make a breakthrough with brother Arthur

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is worried for brother Arthur (Alfie Clarke). ITV

Laurel opens up to Nicola in the wake of her fall - which was caused by Arthur pushing her against the staircase. Arthur, meanwhile, turns down Jai’s offer of a job at the depot.

Gabby attempts to broach the subject of his mum's wellbeing, and he eventually admits he’s been pushing his mum away.

She then offers him a fresh approach, but will he take it?

4. Kerry Wyatt avoids the village gossip about her relationship with Jai Sharma

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) is onto Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson). ITV

Kerry deftly dodges Nicola’s gossip radar in the café, but not before quietly arranging a hook-up with Jai later that day.

The two are desperate for their relationship to stay out of the public eye, but with Nicola on their case, it's probably not going to happen! Ever watchful, she continues to nurse her suspicions about the pair’s growing closeness.

5. Paddy Dingle receives news about Bear Wolf

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) meets with his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) at the mental health unit. ITV

Paddy receives an update from the ward manager at Bear’s secure mental health unit.

He learns that his dad is due an assessment to determine whether he’s fit for discharge. Paddy is aware that if he is released, he'll be sent straight to prison.

How will he take to this news?

