Recently revived Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has stunned Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) in Emmerdale with a shocking confession.

The villagers are still reeling from the fact that Graham, former guardian of Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) and third husband of Kim Tate (Claire King), was still alive.

But how did he survive a cremation? Well, after hearing Kim arranging a hit on him with Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), he faked his own death following an almighty scuffle with Rhona's ex-husband Pierce Harris (Jonathan Wrather).

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) declared his love for Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry). ITV

Graham then fled, allowing Rhona to believe he'd died. The two had been seeing each other for a number of months, and he'd built a relationship with her son Leo, though knew that if he stuck around their lives could be at risk.

In the aftermath, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) - who Rhona is now married to - was sent to prison for Graham's apparent death.

Roll on six years, and he showed up on the doorstep of Smithy Cottage, explaining that he'd overheard her step-daughter April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) name mentioned when being told about a drug dealing gang in the area.

He wanted to save her from twisted Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths), though ultimately didn't have to - they both perished hours later.

Graham has since made his presence known in the village, moving back into Home Farm and frustrating Kim. She would've rather he stayed dead.

The mood was pretty much reciprocated by everyone else who has crossed his path, including Marlon, who was furious that Rhona decided not to disclose his revival.

In today's episode, Graham unexpectedly turned up at Smithy once again, this time handing over a football that he claimed to believe was Leo's. It was an obvious ploy to get some alone time with her, where he rather brazenly admitted that he still loved her.

Rhona and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) were in disbelief. ITV

Rhona was completely blindsided, telling him that it was unfair and unreasonable to spring such an almighty confession onto her when she is committed to her relationship with Marlon.

After being ordered out, Graham returned to Home Farm with his tail between his legs.

Marlon charged up to the manor house and demanded an explanation, wanting to know what he hoped to achieve by telling Rhona about his affection.

However, it left us wondering, with Marlon and Rhona recovering from an overly intense year, could she eventually reciprocate the feelings?

