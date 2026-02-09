With her guilty conscience worsening, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) could be about to make a reckless move in Emmerdale, in a bid to save another villager.

As viewers will recall, at the beginning of January, she was revealed to be brother John's (Oliver Farnworth) murderer in the conclusion of the Coronation Street crossover episode.

She was the one to finally bring his reign of terror to an end, signalling a fresh start for her other brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) and his ex-husband Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

One thing Vic hadn't bargained for, however, was someone watching her committing the act. Devious Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) was watching from afar in the darkened woodland, and snapped a video of her wiping away evidence and leaving the scene.

Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) has been left guilt-ridden over Robert's (Ryan Hawley) actions. ITV

He's since used this footage to blackmail Robert into framing Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) for human trafficking and a double murder, hoping to get his hands on the Sugdens' half of her homestead, Butler's Farm.

With nowhere left to turn, Robert felt compelled to comply to his demands.

In today's episode, news reached the village that John's death had been ruled as suicide, though Vic couldn't see this as a way to move forward. The fact that she was still going to have to sell the farm was looming over her, and she considered coming clean to Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) about what was happening.

Robert insisted that she proceed with Joe's plan, knowing that he was keen to find out where they were at in the sale proceedings. Later, Joe insisted that if he didn't do the bidding on his behalf, he would continue to plant evidence to frame Moira.

Vic is planning to hand herself in. ITV

Vic overheard their secret meeting, and confronted Robert about what was going on. He confessed to hiding the ID documents from Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) slavery operation in Butler's, knowing that the video of her killing John would be sent to the police if he didn't.

Struggling to take in the news, she made the decision to hand herself in to prevent Moira from being wrongfully imprisoned.

Can Robert talk her out of it?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

