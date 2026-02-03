A number of secrets come to light in Emmerdale next week - the first of these being Bear Wolf's (Joshua Richards) accidental murder of Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) tells April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) the truth, and she urges Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) to get professional support for his dad.

But will chatting to a counsellor blow their cover?

Secondly, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) learns of brother Robert's (Ryan Hawley) secret scheming with Joe Tate (Ned Porteous). Pushed into a corner, she tries to get Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) to sell her share of Butler's.

Meanwhile, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is given an update on his prostate cancer diagnosis, and Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) has a cunning plan relating to John Sugden's (Oliver Farnworth) ashes.

Here's everything you need to know about the episodes of Emmerdale airing between Monday, 9th and Friday, 13th February.

4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Paddy Dingle realises Bear Wolf needs help

April (Amelia Flanagan) speaks to Bear (Joshua Richards) about his turmoil. ITV

Bear's secret is divulged next week when Dylan confesses to April that he was there when Ray was murdered, and the circumstances surrounding it. He explains that the death was purely unintentional, and that Paddy was being threatened.

When Paddy learns of Dylan's actions, he's furious and Bear spirals amid the commotion. April reckons that they should go to the police, but the idea is firmly shut down as it could make it look like everyone was involved in a conspiracy.

Paddy (Dominic Brunt) is fearful of what a counsellor may discover. ITV

With the murder all over the news, Paddy fears that consulting a counsellor to help his dad would be too risky.

Later, Bear finds April crying, and when she admits that she's scared the police will charge her for her past misdemeanours. He speaks openly about how much he regrets killing Ray, and she reassures him that they're all supportive.

However, when she paints Ray as a bad man, he breaks down and is clearly conflicted. Paddy rushes in and finally realises his dad may need professional aid. He reassures April that he's going to organise counselling, despite the apparent risk.

April is guilt-ridden. ITV

When Bear arrives at the consultation, he suffers from immense guilt.

Meanwhile, Dylan is at an all time low and tells Paddy that he has cursed the family, and so must leave the village, and April is insistent that she should be punished for selling drugs.

2. Joe Tate deals an ultimatum to Victoria Sugden

Joe (Ned Porteous) warns Robert (Ryan Hawley) that he will make the situation worse. ITV

News reaches Vic that John's death has been ruled a suicide, but she continues to feel distressed by the situation. She can't face the idea of selling her share of Butler's Farm to Joe, and considers telling Cain everything.

Later, Joe presses Robert into speeding up the sale, assuring him that he will plant evidence of his own to further frame Moira if he doesn't cooperate. Vic listens in, stunned, and can't believe that her brother committed such a betrayal.

Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) is shocked by their scheming. ITV

She correctly guesses that Joe used the video of her killing John to gain leverage, and Robert clarifies that he could refuse to protect her.

Feeling that she has nowhere left to turn, Victoria decides to hand herself in to the police to prevent Moira being wrongfully imprisoned. Joe instructs her to sign the contracts immediately, but when she asks to look over the documents first, he threatens to release the video should she refuse.

Will Moira (Natalie J Robb) surrender Butler's Farm? ITV

The next day, he deals a horrific ultimatum: she has six hours to get Moira to sign over her side of the farm, or the video is sent to the police.

Victoria makes her way to the prison and reveals her decision to sell the business, saying that it's become impossible to manage. Moira is reluctant, but eventually comes round to the idea, until she learns that the Tates are the prospective buyers...

3. Robert Sugden spirals as John's ashes are delivered

Aaron (Danny Miller) finds Robert in a bad way. ITV

Robert and Aaron are clueless about what to do with John's remains, but Tracy has a plan. She reckons she should take possession of them so that she can avenge Nate, and heads off to the pub with Robert.

When Victoria notices the ashes are missing she's shocked, and soon finds her brother and Tracy attempting to pour them down one of The Woolpack loos.

Tracy (Amy Walsh) intends to flush the ashes down the loo! ITV

Will they go through with the act?

Later, Aaron finds Robert sobbing on the ground in Annie's Field. He's in a bad way, regretful about how his family legacy has been tarnished by Joe's scheming.

Determined to boost his fiancé's mood, Aaron presents him with a piece of the original sign from Emmerdale Farm, which gives him a new sense of optimism to win back the farm - and his family.

4. Cain Dingle faces the prospect of battling cancer alone

Sarah (Katie Hill) comforts Cain (Jeff Hordley) as he heads to hospital. ITV

Cain knows that the only person who can help Moira is Bear, and tries to physically force him to the police station to give a statement. Dylan quickly intervenes and stops him from violently manhandling a vulnerable and broken man.

With Moira's name splashed across all of the newspapers, Cain becomes more determined than ever before to clear her name.

He hopes that Bear will set the story straight. ITV

Later, Sarah becomes concerned for her grandfather's wellbeing and health, and attends a hospital appointment with him. The consultant explains that he'll have to undergo a radical prostatectomy, and he's forced to consider the prospect of battling cancer alone without Moira.

After scrunching up a hospital leaflet, he wonders if he'll be strong enough.

