It's been an awful week for the Dingle clan in Emmerdale, with Moira (Natalie J Robb) charged with double murder, and her husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) diagnosed with an aggressive, yet localised, form of prostate cancer.

Ad

As we know, the two bodies found on Butler's Farm weren't placed there by Moira. The first body was poor, enslaved Anya Berisha (Alia Al-Shabibi), who passed away following the foul treatment she received from Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths).

In a cruel twist, Celia wrapped her in a blanket that belonged to Moira – knowing that she would be framed when the corpse was unearthed.

However, Moira got more than she bargained for when police informed her the second body was none other than Celia herself. Viewers saw her brutally stabbed by Ray in a bid for freedom.

As she was sent to prison awaiting trial, Cain headed to the hospital for his diagnosis. He rushed out of the consultation, unable to accept the gravity of the situation unfolding and lashed out at those who were concerned about the sudden change in his behaviour.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was diagnosed with prostate cancer. ITV

Eventually, after a long day, he retreated to dad Zak's graveside for a moment of reflection. Granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) arrived, and he decided it was time to open up about his condition.

In today's episode, she visited him at Butler's and reaffirmed her promise to support him through his eventual treatment – a radical prostatectomy, that could lead to incontinence and erectile disfunction.

AddRadio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) – who Cain had previously declined to speak to – then arrived and learnt of his pal's diagnosis. He urged him to tell Moira, knowing that keeping it under his hat would only make matters worse.

Cain reluctantly agreed, though knew it wouldn't be an easy conversation.

At the prison, Moira was in a bad way. Her eye had been blackened, and she was struggling under the weight of the evidence that implicated her for the crimes.

Moira (Natalie J Robb) was charged with two murders she didn't commit. ITV

Cain decided to tell her what she needed to hear – that he did have cancer, but it wasn't severe and could be eradicated with some simple treatment. He couldn't bring himself to admit that he would need an operation, and promised her that he would continue fighting for her freedom.

Charging over to Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) house, he demanded to speak to his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), believing he was the only one who could help.

A broken Bear - who accidentally killed Ray last month - began to spiral, and Paddy ordered him out.

But for Cain, his battle was only just beginning.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.