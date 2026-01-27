❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Emmerdale reveals fresh concerns for Paddy Dingle following Bear Wolf's disappearance in ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of Emmerdale, which airs on ITV1 at 8pm or can be streamed now on ITVX.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Tuesday, 27 January 2026 at 2:30 pm
Ad
Ad
The TV shortcut you need
From daily recommendations to hand-picked lists – find what’s worth watching in the Radio Times App.
DOWNLOAD NOW
Ad