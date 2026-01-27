Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has sighed a breath of relief in Emmerdale as dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) was tracked down – but there could be further trouble ahead.

Last week, in a huge soapy twist, viewers discovered that Bear had been the one who killed his captor Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) in a grisly attack. Paddy and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) cried out for him to stop throttling the crook, but it was ultimately too late.

They had no option but to bundle the corpse into the back of a van from the depot, with a view to later burying it in some woodland. However, before they could act on their plan, an oblivious Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) jumped in the driver's seat and headed off to Manchester.

In the weeks that have followed, Paddy locked his dad away in the bedroom of a rented cottage to ensure he wouldn't go to the police and hand himself in.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has been hiding dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) from the police. ITV

However, in yesterday's instalment, Bear had clearly grown tired of living under his son's instruction and climbed out of the window into the night. Paddy was not only fearful that he had vanished again, but also of the fact the police could find out what he'd done to Ray.

A desperate search ensued today, as Paddy and Dylan scoured Ray's farmhouse for any clues that could help them locate him. Little did they realise, Bear was just metres away and watching them both from afar.

He was trying to make his own discovery – hoping to find the location where he'd been forced to bury friend Anya Berisha (Alia Al-Shabibi).

Meanwhile, just around the corner, Caleb Miligan (William Ash) had roped wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) into an afternoon ramble. As the couple approached Ray's farmhouse, they were stunned to see Bear roaming aimlessly through the fields.

They could see he was dazed and confused, and called the police and Paddy to inform them that he'd been found.

Paddy was adamant that his dad came home, rather than going to the hospital. ITV

A frantic Paddy raced over to collect him, insisting that he didn't need medical treatment and would be better off returning home.

The attending police officer noticed that Bear seemed surprisingly clean for a man who had spent the last six months living in squalor. Paddy nervously brushed over the subject, but it surely wouldn't be long before more serious questions would be asked.

How will Paddy wriggle his way out of this one?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

