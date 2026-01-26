Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has been left in yet another difficult situation in Emmerdale, following dad Bear Wolf's (Joshua Richards) murder of crooked Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

It was the twist nobody could see coming during a special week of flashback episodes. Viewers were shown a number of potential culprits shot into the spotlight, tracking their movements on the day of his death.

However, on Thursday, we discovered the truth. An enraged Paddy was fearful for his future, grieving Bear's apparent loss.

Bear (Joshua Richards) killed Ray (Joe Absolom). ITV

Ray then launched a vicious attack on him, though got more than he bargained for when a very-much alive Bear tackled him to the ground and began to squeeze at his neck. With Ray dead, Paddy and youngster Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) were left to pick up the pieces and conceal his body.

Their plan to bury his body in some woodland was thwarted by an oblivious Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), who drove off in the van containing the corpse.

Paddy then faced an even bigger problem - how would he protect Bear from being sent down?

His bizarre solution was to lock his father away in a rented cottage, despite the fact he'd spent the last six months enslaved at the hands of cruel Ray and his mother Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths).

Whenever his whereabouts have been mentioned, Paddy has played ignorant to the situation and continued to 'search' for him.

In today's episode, DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) provided an update - or rather lack of update - on Bear's disappearance, and urged Paddy not to give up hope.

Mandy's (Lisa Riley) words left Paddy (Dominic Brunt) guilt-ridden. ITV

Meanwhile, Dylan had spent the day with Bear at the cottage, ensuring he didn't leave. Paddy wondered how long it could go on for, and whether his dad would actually refrain from going to the police.

This left him guilt-ridden, which was only intensified when wife Mandy (Lisa Riley) called from Ireland.

She could see that her husband was in a bad way, and promised to return early from her trip to support him. However, fearful that she would likely discover his plot, he mistakenly offended her and instructed her to stay away.

Later, Paddy and Dylan (Fred Kettle) realised Bear had escaped. ITV

Shortly afterwards, Paddy went to visit Bear, and was alarmed to see the cottage window wide open - he'd escaped.

How will the family navigate this next hurdle?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

