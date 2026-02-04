This article contains discussion of subjects including cancer that some readers may find upsetting.

In a format-breaking episode of Emmerdale, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) bravely opened up about his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The news couldn't have come at a worse time for the head of the rowdy Dales clan - wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been wrongly imprisoned for the murder of Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Anya Berisha (Alia Al-Shabibi).

As brother Sam (James Hooton) and sister-in-law Lydia (Karen Blick) took their kids to school, Moira rang to wish him luck on the day of his consultation. A clever narrative device allowed viewers to hear Cain's internal dialogue, as he anxiously awaited the day ahead.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) found out he had an aggressive form of prostate cancer. ITV

At the hospital, a fellow patient wasn't exactly successful in easing his nerves. The man spoke about how this wasn't the first time he'd received treatment, with his initial prostate cancer diagnosis spreading.

During the appointment, however, the doctor delivered the bad news, explained that he had a localised, aggressive form of cancer that needed addressing urgently.

As he zoned out, she explained that a surgical procedure known as a radical prostatectomy would be required, that could leave him incontinent and with erectile dysfunction.

The doctor questioned where Moira was, and wondered whether he'd like to return to the hospital at a later date so they could discuss the matter again. Overwhelmed, Cain rushed out and returned to the village.

A number of residents bumped into him - including Ross Barton (Michael Parr) and granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), with the latter clocking that her 'Grumpy' was behaving out of character. He lashed out in frustration, before heading off to The Woolpack for a pint.

There he thought about his regrets about not getting a PSA test, that would've identified the condition earlier.

Cain (Jeff Hordley) has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. ITV

Unfortunately, his alone time was disturbed once again when Sam approached him, and then Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) followed him to the toilets. They assumed that Cain's low mood was because of Moira's incarceration, and he ordered them to leave him alone.

Retreating to dad Zak's graveside, he was soon joined by Sarah - possibly the only member of his family who could truly understand what he's going through. Sarah lives with Fanconi anemia, a rare genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure, leukaemia, and a shortened life expectancy.

For a moment it seemed like he wasn't going to open up, but eventually told everything. She promised him that she'd be by his side, and that he didn't have to face it alone.

But when will he divulge his diagnosis to Moira?

For information and support, please visit Prostate Cancer UK or Orchid.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

