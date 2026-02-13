The only absolute certainty in life is death.

Ad

Unless you're a character in a soap opera, and it doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road. Take Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) in Emmerdale, for example.

Although killed off prior to the Corriedale crossover episode, he made a series of appearances in flashback scenes to explain his demise, and made another spectacular comeback in today's episode.

A ghostly vision of twisted Ray was seen to be haunting Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) throughout the instalment, urging him to confess to his murder.

A vision of Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) swarmed around a vulnerable Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards). ITV

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) had finally decided to seek professional help for his dad, and with help from Dr Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), arranged for a counsellor who had experienced modern slavery first-hand to speak with him.

The risk was huge – Bear was broken and vulnerable, and it wouldn't take much for him to admit to his fit of rage that led to Ray's death.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

As the counselling session began, Bear began to suffer intense hallucinations of his captor, who swarmed around him and urged him not to believe her words. Ray promised he was a good man who tried to help, intensifying Bear's Stockholm Syndrome.

Meanwhile, Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) told Paddy that felt he was cursed, as since he arrived in the village, he'd brought nothing but trouble. He thought it was time to move on, feeling that everyone would be much better off without him.

Bare handed himself into the police after speaking to a counsellor. ITV

His girlfriend April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) had similar concerns, telling step-mum Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) that she didn't feel comfortable not receiving some sort of punishment for being part of Ray's operation.

Rhona urged her to see that she was as much of a victim as Bear. The four then headed out into Main Street, and became aware of a situation unfolding as a result of Bear's consultation.

Police officers were escorting him out of Manpreet's house, with the counsellor explaining that he'd confessed to killing Ray and had contacted authorities himself.

Will Bear be sent down for murder?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.