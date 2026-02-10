The end is nigh for Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) in Emmerdale, as she began to consider a future away from the famed Yorkshire village.

Ad

Deeply troubled after killing her own brother John (Oliver Farnworth), she's come to the realisation that - although his death has been ruled as suicide - life won't ever be the same again for her.

To make matters worse, she's being blackmailed by devious Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), who has forced her other brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) into planting evidence at Butler's Farm that framed Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) for modern slavery and double murder.

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) killed John during Corriedale. ITV

If he didn't comply, an incriminating video of Vic' killing John would be sent to the police. Joe also wants the Sugdens' half of the farm, effectively pushing Robert into a point of no return.

In today's episode, she voiced her concerns for Moira, and thought the best thing to do would be to go to the police and hand herself in. That way, the innocent farmer would be freed from prison and she'd be the one to face the consequences of her actions.

AddRadio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Joe asserted that the clock was ticking for her to sign over their share, and she retreated to the Home Farm grounds for a moment of contemplation.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) followed, and listened to her saying that the village was a constant reminder of everything John had done to her family, and that seeing Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) left to raise his kids without Moira would continue to trouble her.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) offered a lifeline. ITV

He said that if she was to sell the farm, she'd have the money to leave and start afresh.

With Joe saying that it was only a matter of time before he made the video of her "go viral", she took the contracts home to consider her options.

Is this how Victoria will leave Emmerdale?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.