Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is facing one of the most difficult times of his life in Emmerdale.

Wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) is currently spending time behind bars for manslaughter, after two bodies were found on their homestead Butler's Farm. She was framed by Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), who was being blackmailed by Joe Tate (Ned Porteous).

Joe wanted the Sugdens' share of the land, and knew the only way they could get Moira to agree to the sale would be if she was in somewhat of a predicament.

Her imprisonment came just days before Cain was diagnosed with an aggressive, yet localised form of prostate cancer. He initially declined to tell any of his family, though has since confided in granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill).

Sarah (Katie Hill) urged her grandad Cain (Jeff Hordley) to steal some cars. ITV

She hoped that reviving an old Dingle thrill could help boost his spirits, and suggested stealing some cars. The temptation of taking Joe's new DeLorean was too much to resist, and the pair took it for a spin before trying to find a quick buyer.

It didn't take long for Joe to realise what had happened, though Cain denied all knowledge. He said that for £200, he'd reveal whether or not he had the vehicle.

Although Joe was tempted by the offer, he decided to play the long game instead and walked away.

In today's episode, he enlisted former guardian Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) to do some digging, and he headed over to Butler's to try and find the keys.

Sarah was visiting Cain, urging him to pinch more motors in a bid to lift his dwindling finances. He was reluctant, saying that although he enjoyed winding Joe up, he wasn't prepared to take the risk.

Graham hid out of sight, though was soon discovered strolling around the kitchen. During his search, he found Cain's oncology letter.

There was a moment where the men almost came to blows - but Cain was too exhausted to fight and was knocked to the ground instead. Graham could see how troubled he was, and later headed to the garage to have a conversation about the diagnosis.

Graham (Andrew Scarborough) called a truce. ITV

He revealed that his dad died of prostate cancer, and that he slowly watched him waste away over time. Graham didn't want to see the same thing happen to Cain.

Later, in the pub, he urged him to stop warring with the Tates - who were only interested in gaining Butler's - and to focus on his health instead.

The men shook hands, unaware that Graham's ex-wife Kim Tate (Claire King) was watching from afar. She immediately came to the conclusion that Graham was betraying Joe.

Will she feed this information back to Joe, and how will Graham explain himself?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

