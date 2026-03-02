Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) may be in serious trouble in Emmerdale, with DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) finding some heavy evidence to support her belief that he assisted dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) in the murder of Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

At the beginning of the year, Paddy was horrified to watch Bear throttle his captor, before helping to move the body into the back of Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) van.

He was horrified when his dad confessed to the crime and then handed himself in, and hoped that he'd be able to get off on a self-defence charge.

Bear was bailed, though was still clearly suffering from Stockholm syndrome and struggled to see Ray's true colours.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) found Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) over Anya's grave. ITV

In a fit of rage, he smashed a mirror before breaking his bail conditions and heading to the hospital. He lashed out towards Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant), and then walked out into the night.

In today's episode, Paddy was exhausted after spending the night trying to find his dad. DS Walsh reminded him that not only had he breached the terms of his release, but his attack on Jacob would mean that when he was found, he'd be held on remand.

Paddy tracked his dad down to where another of Ray's victims, Anya, was buried. He promised that he'd make things right, and offered to pay for his dad to go into a secure mental health unit.

Bear reluctantly agreed, though said it would be best if Paddy didn't visit him. He needed this time to recover.

Later, Walsh visited Paddy at the veterinary practice, and told him that she had concluded not to apprehend Bear again as a psychological report advised against it. However, she did remind him that his stay in the hospital was only delaying the inevitable transfer to prison.

During their conversation, she clocked some rope on the counter behind him. It was the same rope that was used to wrap up Ray's body!

Will this have devastating consequences for Paddy, and will he also face jail time?

