Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) is spiralling in Emmerdale, as the memory of killing his captor Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) continues to resurface.

Poor Bear was enslaved on Ray and Celia Daniels's (Jaye Griffiths) farm for months, and during that time was forced to live and work in squalor. He faced numerous forms of abuse, and had one of the other victims die in his arms.

He eventually left the farmhouse, tracking down Ray and throttling him.

Son Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) and youngster Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) were present, and helped to bundle his body into the back of Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) van. They then decided to keep Bear hidden from public view, hiding the deep, dark secret.

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) arrived at the hospital demanding care. ITV

However, this is a soap opera, and he soon confessed everything to a therapist before calling the police to report his crimes.

Bear has been bailed, but has continued to feel conflicted over his relationship with Ray. Although he could see that what he did was bad, he couldn't help but feel that he was somewhat of a victim himself.

This was further intensified following a conversation with Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy), who felt the same way. He returned home and smashed a mirror, cutting his hand.

In today's episode, Bear arrived at the hospital and demanded treatment. The nurse assured him that he would get care as soon as possible, but due to the triage system, he'd have to wait.

He grew increasingly impatient and student doctor Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) pulled him into a side room to try and give some immediate care to his hand. Bear began to panic, and grabbed Jacob from behind, effectively dealing a wrestling tackle.

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) was attacked. ITV

Jacob fell to the ground in agony, as the hospital security guard ushered Bear into a side room.

Paddy and wife Mandy (Lisa Riley) weren't far behind, and heard that a psychiatric team had been called. As they discussed what would be in their dad's best interests, they discovered he'd gone missing.

On a dark road outside the hospital, Bear walked beside the line of traffic.

Where is he heading, and will he be ok?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

