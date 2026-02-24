Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) lands himself in hot water in Emmerdale next week, as his sudden disappearance means his bail conditions have been breached. Son Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) forms a plan to secure his freedom, but will it work?

Meanwhile, questions are asked about Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) and Sarah Sugden's (Katie Hill) car thefts, and Dr Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) is suspicious of Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) injuries.

Elsewhere, romance blossoms for one couple, and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) is in a bad way at the hospital.

Here's everything happening in the episodes of Emmerdale airing between Monday 2 and Friday 6 March.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Paddy Dingle vies for Bear Wolf's freedom

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) tracks down missing Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards). ITV

A paranoid Bear staggers along a lonely country road, ducking from passing headlights.

Back in the village, Paddy is beside himself after a sleepless night, trying to track down his missing dad. DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) calls to say Bear has breached bail and assaulted Jacob at the hospital, and when he’s found, he’ll be remanded in custody.

As if that wasn’t enough, Paddy eventually discovers Bear in a terrible state beside Anya’s (Alia Al-Shabibi) now-empty grave. He coaxes his broken father back to the car, torn between doing the right thing and protecting him.

Paddy hatches a desperate plan, to pay for Bear to stay in a secure mental health unit, and avoid prison.

Will his plan work?

2. Cain Dingle and Sarah Sugden's car thefts are exposed

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) and Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) are furious with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). ITV

When Lydia offers to take the boys for a few days, Cain’s pride kicks in and he shuts her down. Yet the second he’s alone, the cracks show – he’s struggling in Moira's absence.

Matters escalate when he learns Joe has arranged a herd inspection over a suspected tuberculosis case, effectively freezing the farm’s operations until they get the all-clear. Joe then reiterates his offer to buy Butler's Farm outright.

Cain says nothing, but Matty is adamant they should keep the business going for Moira.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) reveals there has been a suspected TB outbreak. ITV

Realising her grandad needs money more than ever before, the temptation to steal another car is too much to resist, and Sarah is seconds from driving off when Jacob catches her red-handed. He's furious that she’d risk stealing his boss’s motor, and jeopardise his medical career in the process.

He’s wounded by her refusal to explain what’s really going on, unaware that Sarah is bound by Cain’s insistence that his prostate cancer diagnosis remain a secret. Charity soon joins in, tearing strips off Cain for putting their granddaughter’s freedom at risk.

Jacob tears strips off Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) for attempting to steal his boss's car. ITV

Later, Liam gently suggests that dragging Sarah into car theft might signal that Cain’s strategy to keep his diagnosis under wraps is failing, and that he’s denying himself vital family support.

Sarah confronts Cain, admitting she’s sick of being the only one who knows the truth and brands him a coward for shutting everyone out. With cancer, Moira in prison and Joe circling the farm, even Graham is advising him to sell up.

The walls are closing in – but will Cain finally concede?

3. Manpreet Sharma questions Laurel Thomas about her fall

Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) has questions about Laurel Thomas's (Charlotte Bellamy) fall. ITV

The fallout from Arthur pushing Laurel during their row continues to ripple. At the hospital, she sticks to her story that she blacked out and fell down the stairs, while Nicola pushes for a medical explanation.

As she hunts down a doctor, Arthur is petrified his role is about to be exposed.

Gabby grows alarmed when Laurel suffers another dizzy spell, and Arthur’s guilt deepens as he fears he’s made her condition worse.

Will Arthur Thomas's (Alfie Clarke) violent behaviour be exposed? ITV

Later, Manpreet arrives for a home visit and pointedly sends Gabby and Arthur out of the room, determined to get to the bottom of what really happened.

Will Laurel’s secret be outed?

4. Jacob Gallagher feels trapped at work

Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) offers Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) a mentorship. ITV

At work, Jacob vents to Pollard about his nightmare boss, Dr Todd – only to realise she’s standing right behind him.

Todd reveals she’s chosen him for her mentorship programme. Jacob forces a grateful grin, but inside he’s bracing himself for what could be a really difficult time.

5. Jai Sharma and Kerry Wyatt plan their secret romance

Can Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) and Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) remain incognito? ITV

Jai and Kerry are revelling in their clandestine office romance. Behind closed doors, sparks fly once again, but Jai struggles with how to balance their relationship in the public eye.

Kerry, however, appears to have cracked it: mock him mercilessly at work, then make up for it in private.

How long will it be before the other workers clock on?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

