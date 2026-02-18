Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has been left furious in Emmerdale, after a serious confession from sister-in-law Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly).

As we know, Cain's wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been wrongly imprisoned for manslaughter, after two bodies were found on Butler's Farm.

The first body found was enslaved Anya Berisha (Alia Al-Shabibi), who passed away following the foul treatment she received from Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) and Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths). In a shocking twist, the second corpse was Celia herself.

Ruby discovered the shallow graves while seeking answers about Anya's death. The two had struck up a friendship last year when she was found sleeping in one of Caleb's (William Ash) work vans.

Caleb (William Ash) and Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) found the bodies. ITV

Spooked by the sight of the disturbed soil, she alerted authorities, unaware of the implications this would have for Moira.

In today's episode, the Miligans popped round to Butler's to see how Cain was getting on. Ruby commented that the farmhouse kitchen was a mess, and he abruptly snapped back.

She was overcome with guilt, and finally admitted that she was the one who called the police to tell them about Anya's body. Cain was enraged, accusing Ruby and Caleb of betraying the family and effectively throwing poor Moira under the bus.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was left furious. ITV

He said they should've come to him first – as ultimately their decision just made Moira look more guilty.

Cain also came to the conclusion that Caleb only offered to pay for her lawyer because he was guilty, and ordered them to leave.

Will he divulge this information to an already troubled Moira? And will she ever walk free?

