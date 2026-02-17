Rejoice! One of Emmerdale's most beloved characters, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), has staged a grand return to the ITV soap.

We last saw Mandy in the village in December, when she explained that she was going on a brief trip to Donegal. Her cousin Tina (Samantha Power) was on remand, and she was asked to help look after her children to stop them going into care.

She's since made a number of appearances via video call, though has been largely kept in the dark about the various dramatic developments at home.

Lisa Riley returned to her Mandy Dingle role. ITV

Riley's absence was, of course, to facilitate her appearance on the latest series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! The soap star finished in fifth place, behind rapper Aitch, EastEnders favourite Shona McGarty, reality TV's Tom Read Wilson and social media personality Angry Ginge.

Mandy pulled down Main Street in her taxi and spotted a police presence outside of Tenant House, and husband Paddy (Dominic Brunt) being carted off in a blaze of blue lights.

As viewers know, his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) had confessed to killing Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) - though has attempted to keep Paddy and Dylan Penders's (Fred Kettle) name out of the equation, given they were present at the time of the murder.

However, becoming increasingly confused, Bear began to make contradictory statements.

She continued making appearances via video call during her absence. ITV

Paddy attempted to interrupt and support his dad's story, leading to tough DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) to suggest that he might be involved. There was also one huge hole in the story — the fact that a seemingly fragile Bear managed to move Ray's body alone.

Later, after recalling the day's events to Mandy, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry), both Paddy and Dylan were summoned to attend further interviews at the station.

Has Bear unintentionally incriminated them both?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

