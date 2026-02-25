Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) rarely puts a foot out of line in Emmerdale, but her fortunes have somewhat changed in the last six months.

She unknowingly coupled up with drug dealer turned human trafficker Ray Walters (Joe Absolom), and was left conflicted by his early demise.

Laurel considered him just as much of a victim as the people he enslaved on his farm, and had to face the wrath of Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), who refused to see him as a good man.

She's also clashed with son Arthur (Alfie Clarke) over the relationship, and in today's episode, was in the firing line of some pretty harsh comments from Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt).

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) was conflicted over the burial. ITV

After hearing from vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) that Ray was due to be buried, she headed to the church for a moment of contemplation. She was saddened by the fact he was alone in the chapel of rest, and asked Charles to visit his body on her behalf.

During their conversations, she learned that Paddy didn't want his dad, Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), to know about the upcoming burial. He felt that it would bring back a multitude of horrible memories concerning his enslavement, and of Ray's murder.

As viewers will recall, Bear lashed out in a fit of rage and throttled Ray. He has since been bailed after Paddy pleaded that his dad acted in self defence.

Unfortunately, Charles' mum Claudette (Flo Wilson) slipped up and told Bear that Laurel would be accompanying her son to the funeral parlour. He was adamant that he should go with them, wanting to pay his respects.

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) was worried about the effect it would have on Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards). ITV

Upon returning to The Woolpack, Paddy lashed out towards Laurel and said that her actions were irresponsible. Laurel tried to explain that she couldn't overpower him, and that it was able to bring them both closure.

Paddy refused to listen.

But will the day's events have an adverse effect on Bear's mental health?

