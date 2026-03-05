Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has warned Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) to stop feuding with Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) in Emmerdale and focus on his health.

Ad

This comes after similar words of wisdom from Dr Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill), but will he listen to their advice?

Cain is deeply troubled. Not only is he living with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, but wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) has been incarcerated for double-murder and human trafficking - crimes she didn't commit - and they're at serious risk of losing their homestead Butler's Farm.

Joe has managed to acquire 50% of the business, and is mounting the pressure on Cain to sell the other half.

There's also been a potential tuberculosis outbreak that could wipe out their livestock, and effectively leave the Dingles penniless.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) had yet another confrontation with Joe Tate (Ned Porteous). ITV

In today's episode, Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah) spotted Joe driving a brand new motor into the village. This is the second car he's purchased in the last month, with the first of these - a DeLorean - initially stolen by Cain before Graham returned it to its rightful owner.

Cain immediately clocked the vehicle, and asked Kammy if he wanted to help him steal it. It was a risky move, but one that would give him another thrill.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Kammy was enlisted to distract Joe at the pub, so that Cain could swipe his keys. The plan didn't go accordingly, as Joe soon realised what had happened and used some of the car's nifty features to track down who had stolen it.

Not only did it have inbuilt GPS tracking, but also hidden internal cameras that clearly showed Cain speeding off.

A war of words soon ensued, and Cain punched Joe to the ground. His fiancée Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) raced over and wanted to call the policy, though Joe took pity and told her not to - all he wanted was for Cain to hand over his side of Butler's, and their battle would be over.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) told Cain to give up. ITV

Word soon reached Graham of what had happened and he called by to check-in on Cain. He's one of very few villagers who knows the true extent of what's troubling him, and said the time had come for him to admit defeat.

Will Cain's latest quarrel with Joe spell the end of his time at Butler's Farm?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.