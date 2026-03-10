It's a big week for Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) in Emmerdale, as he and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) are charged with perverting the course of justice.

The two realise they must hand themselves in after Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) makes a huge mistake during another chat with DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan).

Elsewhere, Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is still warring with Kim Tate (Claire King), Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) must address son Isaac's fears about his prostate cancer diagnosis, and Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) has another run-in with Dr. Todd (Caroline Harker) at work.

Plus, Pollard's (Chris Chittell) on a mission to discover what wife Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is hiding...

Here's everything you need to know about the episodes of Emmerdale airing between Monday, 16th and Friday, 20th March.

5 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Paddy Dingle and Dylan Penders are arrested

Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) slips up in the police interview room. ITV

Things spiral at the police station as Bear faces a tense interrogation with DS Walsh. Already on edge, he is pushed to breaking point when the detective suggests his wrestling background means he knew exactly what he was doing when Ray died.

Losing control, Bear blurts out a deliberate lie, claiming he killed Ray in a desperate bid to protect Paddy’s name. Paddy is crushed that Bear has effectively handed himself a potential life sentence.

The following day, Paddy opens up about the horror his dad endured while being held captive for months on Ray and Celia’s farm, where he was brutally enslaved. Now the thought of Bear sitting behind bars on remand is more than he can bear.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is devastated when Paddy (Dominic Brunt) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) hand themselves in. ITV

Determined to set things right, Paddy decides it’s time to tell the police the truth, even if it means implicating himself. Loyal Dylan refuses to let him face it alone, leaving Mandy heartbroken at the pair’s self-sacrifice.

At the police station front desk, Mandy and Paddy share an emotional goodbye before he and Dylan head in to confess their part in the ordeal. But their nightmare soon worsens when officers reveal they’re being charged with perverting the course of justice.

Dylan explains his fears to April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan). ITV

The family are left reeling, especially with bail far from guaranteed. Desperate to help, they begin searching for someone who could confirm Ray intended to kill Dylan - and with Laurel the last person to see Ray alive, they know exactly who they need to speak to.

The looming court date weighs heavily on Dylan. April is deeply concerned as she sees just how low he’s sinking, and fears the pressure could become too much.

2. Graham Foster wants to discredit Kim Tate

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) is determined to change Joe Tate's (Ned Porteous) mind. ITV

Kim opens up to Lydia in a rare vulnerable moment, insisting she’s determined to keep her heart firmly closed when it comes to Graham.

Meanwhile, Joe is growing increasingly irritated by Graham’s constant attempts to turn him against Kim. Realising his warnings aren’t landing, Graham decides he’ll have to go further if he wants Joe to believe Kim’s capable of darker things.

Kim Tate (Claire King) presses Joe into making an admission... ITV

The following day, Graham advises Joe to play things smart. But Kim soon corners Joe and pushes him until he finally lets something slip…

What does he reveal?

3. Jacob Gallagher's confidence is knocked

Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) strikes again! ITV

Jacob’s time at Hotten General continues to prove more difficult than expected, particularly under the watchful eye of Dr Todd’s mentorship programme.

Things take a painful turn when Jacob reads Dr Todd’s brutally honest notes about his performance - leaving him completely shaken and doubting whether he’s cut out for the job.

4. Eric Pollard is suspicious of Kerry Wyatt and Jai Sharma

Pollard (Chris Chittell) tests Kerry Wyatt's (Laura Norton) loyalty. ITV

Kerry and Jai are convinced their secret fling is slipping neatly under Archie’s radar. However, village gossip travels fast, and it isn’t long before Pollard hears whispers of what’s been going on.

Before long, he begins quietly digging for proof that something is going on between Kerry and Jai. When he finally stumbles across solid evidence, viewers will be left questioning what his next move will be.

Mary offers Pollard some advice on how to handle the situation - but whether he actually listens is another matter.

5. Isaac Dingle is worried about Cain

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) tries to reassure son Isaac. ITV

At Butler's Farm, Isaac is struggling with a heartbreaking fear - that his dad Cain might die from cancer. It comes following their incredibly difficult conversation, in which Cain divulged his prostate cancer diagnosis.

While Isaac wrestles with those worries, Cain himself seems distracted, throwing his energy into a search for new farmland. But it’s clear the tension at home is beginning to take its toll.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

