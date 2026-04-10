Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) has been left furious after becoming privy to the devious deeds her partner Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) has enacted in Emmerdale.

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It all kicked off when Joe decided he wanted to acquire Moira Dingle's (Natalie J Robb) home and business, Butler's Farm. He struck lucky in acquiring 50 per cent of it, by stumbling across Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) killing her brother John (Oliver Farnworth), and recording some sneaky footage.

He then used this video to blackmail her brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) into handing over his share.

Joe then made a promise that he would given him opportunity to become tenant farmer, as long as he could help him convince Moira to sell her share. In doing so, the two framed her for modern slavery and double murder.

Pushed to her limits on the inside, and after hearing that husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, she called up Kim Tate (Claire King) and agreed to sign the papers.

Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) discovered Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) hacking into Joe's laptop. ITV

Despite Robert setting up home at Butler's, and renaming the land to Emmerdale Farm to honour his family's legacy, Joe has retained a tight grip over him. This hit home earlier this week, when he realised that Vic had no intentions of returning from Spain as she was fearful that Joe could still expose the footage of her murdering John.

After learning that Moira intended to plead guilty to lessen her sentence, Robert headed to Home Farm to try and reason with Joe, but it became clear that he wasn't prepared to show any remorse.

Desperate for a way to make things right, Robert cornered Ross Barton (Michael Parr) – someone as equally irked by Joe – and asked if he wanted to "knock him down a peg or two".

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In today's episode, Robert was forced to start the plan alone due to Ross's incompetence. He snuck into Home Farm to grab Joe's laptop and delete the video of Vic, but was promptly caught by Dawn.

She, understandably, had a lot of questions - though the video explained a lot. She helped Robert remove it, much to his relief, before confronting Joe.

Appalled by his behaviour, Dawn began to tear strips off her boyfriend, and refused to believe that he was acting in their family's best interests. Joe couldn't believe it when she packed her bags and announced the fact she was going to spend the night with ex-husband Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle).

Is this the end of Joe and Dawn, and a new beginning for Robert? Or will Joe take further revenge?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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