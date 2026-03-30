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Who is guilty of poisoning in Emmerdale as iconic character's life hangs in the balance in ITVX release?
Warning: contains spoilers for Emmerdale episode, airing Monday 30 March on ITV and ITVX.
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Published: Monday, 30 March 2026 at 12:09 pm
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