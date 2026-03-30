**Warning: Contains spoilers for today's (Monday 30 March 2026) episode of Emmerdale, now available on ITVX**

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One of Emmerdale's most legendary characters has been struck down by a bout of poisoning in the latest episode (30 March), but the question is, who is responsible?

With the Dingles and the Tates embroiled in yet another feud, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) was determined that a special meal with Kim (Claire King) must resolve hostilities.

Kim was on board, although Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) wasn't convinced her visit was a good idea.

Sam Dingle (James Hooton) foraged for mushrooms, Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) made apple turnovers and Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) brought some apparently high-quality wine.

Kim collapsed in Emmerdale. ITV

All seemed to be going well until Kim made a toast, and began choking.

When Kim collapsed, Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) stepped in and she was taken to hospital.

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Lydia explained the events of the day to trainee doctor Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant), while Graham and Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) heard of Kim's condition and rushed to see her.

At Wishing Well cottage, the Dingles mulled over what had happened, and Sam asked Cain about the mushrooms, as he had told Sam where to pick them.

Cain replied that all Sam needed to know was that the mushrooms were safe — but as Cain looked on with a dark expression, is he being honest?

Given all that's gone on between his family and the Tates of late, could he have targeted Kim in revenge?

Graham had previously warned that the Dingles might poison Kim, and as her condition hung in the balance, he vowed to unmask the poisoner. Who tried to kill Kim?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

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