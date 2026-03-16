After weeks of trying to turn Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) against his step-grandmother Kim (Claire King) in Emmerdale, Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) may have finally found the key to discredit her.

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It's hard to believe that just days ago, Kim and Graham were unable to resist temptation and fell into one another's arms again. The next day, it was clear that they weren't actively looking to pursue something serious and he told Joe that he still had eyes for ex-girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry).

Kim confided in best friend Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) that she'd seen a number of missed calls and messages from Rhona on Graham's phone, and she was now left doubting whether she should've fallen for his advances.

With that in mind, the battle continues, and he's back to his old tricks.

In today's episode, Kim visited Lydia at Wishing Well Cottage and told her that she was planning to keep her heart firmly closed to Graham. She was deeply regretting what had happened, and was now wanting to put it in the past.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) informed Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) that Kim (Claire King) had changed her will. ITV

Meanwhile, at Home Farm, trouble was brewing.

Joe had become fed up of Graham's constant attempts at trying to make Kim look like a bad person. Although there was bad blood between them both in the past, they've now made amends and are living somewhat harmoniously together.

However, Graham had done some digging through Kim's safe and had found her will. The document stated that her fortune will be equally shared with her grandchildren, while her plush property would be bestowed to the Dingles.

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This directly contradicted what Joe believed. He thought that he would be the one to inherit Home Farm, and it's safe to say he wasn't a happy man!

As viewers will remember, Kim changed her will in December, shortly after a lethal incident on her grounds. She fell into a snare and her beloved horse Ice was fatally injured.

Kim left her home to Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick). ITV

While she recovered in hospital, Joe made the decision to have the animal euthanised. Kim wasn't pleased at all and updated the document to make Lydia the beneficiary. What she didn't realise was that she was the one who had organise the illegal hunt, and was therefore responsible.

The women repaired their friendship, and Kim insisted that she still wanted her to own her mansion one day.

At the conclusion of today's instalment, she welcomed Lydia and husband Sam (James Hooton) for drinks, much to Joe's fury.

Will this spur Joe on to target the Dingles again?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

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