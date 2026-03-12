If you're like us, you're probably still reeling from the fact Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) has risen from the ashes (quite literally) in Emmerdale.

The businessman 'returned from the dead' during the Coronation Street crossover, Corriedale, and explained that he'd faked his demise to avoid a hit from ex-wife Kim Tate (Claire King) and to protect then-girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) from further heartbreak. Little did he realise, her eventual husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) would be sent down for his murder.

Six years passed, and the last person she thought she expected to land on her doorstep was Graham. He revealed that he'd heard on the grapevine about the trouble her stepdaughter April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) was in, and wanted to help.

Ultimately, the job was done for him by Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), who throttled her groomer Ray Walters (Joe Absolom).

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) asked Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) to meet him on the bridge. ITV

Graham then slowly introduced himself back to village life – shocking surrogate son Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) and Kim. She's made it clear that she doesn't want him around, but in today's episode, Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) wondered if there were still feelings hiding beneath her tough façade.

Weeks ago, he'd already made it clear to Rhona that he was interested in reconnecting. She spelled out that she was committed to Marlon, and that they'd built a family together with children April, Leo and Ivy.

Despite that, Graham has continued to vie for her attention and turned up at Smithy Cottage to request an audience with her on the footbridge that afternoon. She was stunned to hear him bare his heart, and knew that by meeting him, it would cement that the feelings were reciprocated.

Sure enough, later that day, a hopeful Graham took a stroll to the bridge and anxiously waited. Rhona was just about to leave herself, but was quickly called to daughter Ivy's nursery after she injured herself.

Kim Tate (Claire King) was unable to resist Graham's advancement. ITV

As a result of her no-show, he sulked back to Home Farm and had a conversation with Kim instead. He asked her to consider whether there was still an undeniable chemistry between them, but she thought that they were bad for one another.

Graham said he'd had a lot of regrets in life, but she wasn't one of them... and they headed off to the bedroom.

Their shock passion caused him to ignore the incoming call on his phone - from none other than Rhona.

Is she willing to betray Marlon?

