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4 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Distraught Cain Dingle makes a move on Charity in two-hander episode
The battle between Dingles and Tates continues, and Kim is conflicted by her feelings for Graham.
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Published: Tuesday, 17 March 2026 at 12:01 am
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