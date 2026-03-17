It's Scooby-Doo meets soap opera in Emmerdale next week, as a classic Dingle decoy is used against Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) when Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) makes off with the eponymous farm's cattle.

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She'll probably get away with it too, if it isn't for those meddling Tates!

Cain (Jeff Hordley) is still deeply troubled by his various woes, and after a sad meeting at a support group for cancer patients, he hits the bottle. A special two-hander episode follows, and Charity (Emma Atkins) gets more than she bargained for when he tries it on with her, and soon realises that he's actively working against himself.

Elsewhere, Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) is stunned by Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) behaviour, and Kim Tate (Claire King) is forced to confront some underlying feelings for Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough).

Here's everything you need to know about the episodes of Emmerdale airing between Monday 23 and Thursday 26 March.

4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. The war rumbles on between the Dingles and the Tates

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is forced to kiss goodbye to the cattle after Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) blackmails him. ITV

Joe twists the knife on Robert and Aaron by blackmailing them with a devastating move - he's sold their cattle herd, which wasn’t even included in their lease.

Robert is left with little choice but to stand aside as Joe pushes ahead, though Aaron’s heartfelt reminder about everything their family has fought for steels Robert’s determination to keep the farm alive.

Mackenzie and Matty soon reveal they’ve secretly been helping Sam keep the Dingle Farm dream afloat, but Joe’s plan to sell the herd threatens to ruin everything. Cain remains fiercely determined to make the farm a success, yet when Mack reports that sky-high prices mean they can’t afford a full herd themselves, he's devastated.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) denies any involvement. ITV

Matters spiral when Sam forgets a crucial meeting about the farm machinery, prompting Cain to resolve that the “farm dream is over” before storming out.

That night, a hooded figure creeps onto Emmerdale Farm under the cover of darkness. Robert and Aaron are blindsided when Matty breaks the news that the cows have vanished!

Joe immediately points the finger at Robert, convinced he’s orchestrated the theft. Despite Robert’s protests, Joe and Graham head out, certain they know exactly where to find the culprit.

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When Joe confronts the Dingles, they smugly deny any involvement. However, on a country road, Belle leads the animals.

Panic sets in when Cain rings to warn her that the tracker is still attached to the bull, and as Joe barrels down the country lanes following the signal, he’s left stunned when his pursuit comes to an abrupt halt with thanks to a carefully placed Dingle decoy.

2. Kim Tate is forced to admit whether she has feelings for Graham Foster



Ross Barton (Michael Parr) makes his presence known at Home Farm. ITV

Determined to strengthen her grip on Home Farm, Kim makes a bold move by hiring Ross as her new “Director of Operations” – essentially installing him as her personal security chief.

The alliance immediately sends shockwaves through the house, particularly with Graham, who wastes no time warning Ross to stay well away from Dawn. Ross, however, revels in his new role, smugly boasting that he’s now Kim’s “extra muscle.”

Later in the week, Dawn can’t help probing Kim about her complicated history with Graham, pushing her to admit whether there are still feelings lingering beneath the surface.

3. Kerry Wyatt is torn over her relationship with Jai Sharma



Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) shocks Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) with his words. ITV

Kerry is left gobsmacked when she’s unexpectedly summoned to Caleb’s office to receive a sharp dressing down from Jai.

Keen to keep their secret closeness hidden from Caleb, he overcompensates by coming down hard on her in front of him. But his overly harsh approach only fuels Kerry’s fury, leaving their already complicated secret relationship teetering dangerously close to exposure.



4. Charity Dingle urges Cain to open up to her – and makes a move

After a disastrous day at a cancer support group, Cain hits the bottle. ITV

Cain returns from a pre-op meeting in a guarded mood, quietly slipping a leaflet out of sight before anyone can question him. Sarah later urges him to attend a surgery support school for Moira’s sake, but when a fellow attendee begins complaining about how illness has affected their relationship, Cain rushes out.

Concerned by his behaviour, Charity follows him home and presses for answers. She's alarmed by how quickly he’s downing whisky and she urges him to take care of himself.

Cain lashes out, hurling the bottle and accidentally smashing Zak’s tankard. When Charity refuses to back down, he finally breaks, admitting he feels like he’s failing to hold Moira’s life together while she’s in prison.

Desperate for any escape from the crushing pressure, Cain suddenly makes a move on his ex as they reminisce about their past. Fortunately she can see the pain behind it, and realises exactly what he’s trying to do.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

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