Three decades have passed since the sun set for the final time over the original Emmerdale Farm. The house - and surrounding land - were condemned due to subsidence, and the Sugden clan were forced to move into nearby Hawthorn Cottage.

Of course, the ITV soap has retained its roots in the agricultural industry ever since. After a brief six year stint at Melby Farm from 1997, another new era dawned for the family when a teenage Andy (Kelvin Fletcher) became tenant of Butlers Farm in 2003.

While each previous incarnation of the homestead adopted the Emmerdale moniker, Andy and the preceding occupants chose to retain the Butlers name.

Now owned entirely by the devious Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has reluctantly admitted defeat and will vacate the premises within the coming weeks. He's been pushed to a point of no return, with a suspected tuberculosis outbreak ruining their meat sales and last year's slurry leak decimating the family's finances.

Cain also had no legal claim over the remaining 50% share, which was held by his wrongly imprisoned wife Moira (Natalie J Robb). She could see that he needed to focus on dealing with his aggressive prostate cancer diagnosis, and signed on the dotted line for Joe to take over.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) has been forced to leave Butler's Farm. ITV

In today's episode, the Dingle family were betrayed by one of their own - discovering that Joe had installed Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) and partner Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) as the new managers.

Emmerdale's original family, the Sugdens, are back where they belong.

ITV has confirmed that the couple will even rename Butlers to Emmerdale Farm, after Aaron found the original stone sign buried deep in a field. Although the original house is long gone, Robert will effectively be stepping in his late father Jack's (Clive Hornby) footsteps by working on the same land.

Weeks ago, after younger sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) left the village for a fresh start in Spain, Robert expressed his desire to restore the family legacy and tempt her back.

Speaking of the changes ahead, producer Laura Shaw commented: "The Sugdens have always been at the centre of our village, having been the original farming family when Emmerdale was first created.

"This return to the farm’s roots is a powerful moment, echoing the early drama that unfolded when Annie Sugden and her sons, Jack and Joe, farmed the land. Taking over the tenancy, grandson Robert wants to do his best and make his dad proud. With his loyal partner Aaron, they are ready for this new chapter and committed to making the farm thrive."

The Emmerdale Farm name is returning after decades. TV Times/Getty Images

She concluded: "Farming remains a vital presence in Emmerdale, providing a daily dose of excitement and fresh air for our audience."

Although Robron are pushing Cain out of the back door, he's determined not to give up. There's some happy news in forthcoming scenes, as after searching for a new site to establish a new 'Dingle Farm', his new businesses begins to flourish.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

