It's the end of an era in today's Emmerdale, as long-running character Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) left the village alongside son Harry (Adam Pryor).

Their departures mark further losses to the iconic Sugden clan - Emmerdale's original family - leaving just Vic's brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) and their niece Sarah (Katie Hill) left to continue the legacy.

Vic first appeared in 1994, with third and incumbent actress Hodgins taking on the part in 2006. The star is expecting her first baby, and is leaving to accommodate her maternity leave.

Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) has left Emmerdale. ITV

Her exit story kicked off during the Coronation Street crossover episode Corriedale, when she injected half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth) with a needle, that contained a lethal substance. Little did she realise, Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) was watching on from afar and captured the moment on his phone.

He's since used the recording as a means to blackmail Vic and Robert, ordering them to sign over their half of Butler's Farm. Joe even got Robert to frame Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) for human trafficking and double murder so that he'd stand a better chance of the deal going through.

In scenes that have aired this week, a guilt-ridden Vic realised the extent of Joe's devious behaviour, and concluded that she was going to hand herself into the police to not only save Moira but also face the consequences of her actions.

Even though John's death had been ruled as suicide, she simply couldn't move on. There would constantly be haunting reminders of her actions, and seeing Moira's children grow up without their mother would be too much to bear.

Joe gave her just six hours to get Moira to agree to the sale, and although she was initially reluctant, she took pity on Vic and signed.

In today's episode, Vic was still furious with Robert about his dodgy dealings with Joe, and told him that their step-mum Diane (Elizabeth Estensen) had agreed she and Harry could move to Portugal to be with her.

Robert (Ryan Hawley) was surprised to find the original Emmerdale Farm sign. ITV

Robert questioned whether living with Diane was the best option, given her advanced years, and suggested she could end up becoming her carer.

Vic asserted that it was a risk she had to take, and jumped into a taxi for the airport.

The day's events began to take their toll on Robert, who retreated to grandmother Annie's (Sheila Mercier) patch of land nearby to Butler's. Partner Aaron (Danny Miller) found him in a state of disbelief, as when hed'd fallen to the ground in tears, he'd uncovered a relic from his family history.

The original farmhouse was abandoned due to subsidence in 1993. TV Times/Getty Images

Deep within the field was the original stone, inscribed with the 'Emmerdale Farm' name, that had adorned the wall of the original family homestead prior to its collapse due to subsidence in 1993.

Remembering his gran, dad Jack (Clive Hornby) and uncle Joe (Frazer Hines), Robert vowed to restore the Sugdens' farming heritage, hoping it would give more incentive for Victoria and Harry to return.

Will they ever come back to the village?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

