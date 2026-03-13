Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has been dealt a devastating blow in Emmerdale after visiting his dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) in his secure mental health unit.

Earlier in the year, Bear - who was enslaved on Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) farm - escaped captivity and later throttled the villain, as a horrified Paddy and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle) watched on. They then helped to bundle his body into the back of Jai Sharma's (Chris Bisson) depot van.

After weeks of trying to keep the crime under wraps, Bear crumbled under the pressure and confessed everything to his therapist. He then picked up the phone and called the police.

Ever since, Paddy has hoped that he could get his dad a self-defence charge, though that's looking increasingly unlikely.

Just days after being released on strict bail conditions, he broke them by smashing a mirror and wandering off to the hospital. The busy ED couldn't attend to his injuries straight away, and he lashed out towards Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant).

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) warned dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) of the consequences. ITV

Fearful of the consequences, he wandered out into the night and was later found by the patch of land where he was forced to bury another victim, Anya.

Paddy soon found him and promised to make things right by paying for him to stay in a mental health facility. Fearsome DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) warned that he wouldn't be apprehended for breaking his bail following advice from a psychological report, though the time spent in hospital was just delaying his inevitable, eventual arrest.

In today's episode, Paddy paid a visit to the unit to see Bear. He seemed much chirpier, and it was clear that he was on the road to recovery.

He explained that the talking therapy had made him realise how badly Ray had treated him, and he was feeling better each and every day. While this put a smile on Paddy's face, he explained that by admitting this publicly, there would be no chance of the case being dropped by the CPS.

To Paddy's dismay, Bear said that he'd already told the doctors - and his solicitor - that he was discharging himself that afternoon.

Later that day, Bear returned home. But news soon reached DS Walsh, who said she'd spoken to the hospital and he'd now be taken to the station to answer more questions relating to breaking his bail conditions.

Will Bear spend the rest of his days in a cell?

