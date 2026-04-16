Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) has had a less than enjoyable return to Emmerdale village after finally walking free from prison.

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Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) planted passports of enslaved workers in her living room, leading to months behind bars on a double murder and human trafficking charge. He'd been forced to commit the act by Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), who was blackmailing his sister Vic (Isabel Hodgins) into handing over her share of Moira's homestead Butler's Farm.

As viewers saw, vile Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) was keeping a number of vulnerable people captive in the attic space of her farmhouse.

The workers – including Paddy Dingle's (Dominic Brunt) dad Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) – were forced to live in squalor while working long hours, and were often on the receiving end of Celia's son Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) abuse.

Moira was prepared to plead guilty to lessen her sentence, something which left Robert guilt-ridden and desperate to find evidence that could help show that she was innocent. During a chat with Bear, he discovered that there were some car registration plates that had seemingly vanished into thin air and could prove crucial in his plight.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) has finally been released from prison. ITV

With some intel from Kammy Hadiq (Shebz Miah), he tracked down the plates to a storage unit in Hotten and passed them onto the police. However, DS Walsh (Amanda Ryan) warned that the new evidence could take some time to process, and advised contacting Moira's solicitor.

In today's episode, husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) received some welcome news. Moira was making her way home, with all of the charges being dropped.

The Dingles were overjoyed with the prospect of her returning to Wishing Well, but were well aware that a lot had changed during her absence. She'd sold Butler's Farm amid Cain's prostate cancer diagnosis, and he was now trying to establish a new agricultural venture.

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It's safe to say she was overwhelmed by the wider family's hospitality, and decided to go and spend some time paying tribute to late daughter Holly at her memorial tree.

Cain had to break some awful news - in an act of revenge, Joe had felled the tree and cleared the flowers and tributes to one side.

A tearful Moira laid some flowers on the stump of the tree, before marching around to Butler's Farm - now known as Emmerdale Farm - to see what had happened to her old home. She found it empty, but was soon met by Robert and Joe.

Before she had opportunity to respond to Joe's barbed comments, they could smell burning coming from one of the barns. With thanks to Moira's quick thinking, they were able to extinguish the blaze - and Robert wasn't convinced by Joe's claim that he wasn't responsible.

Will Moira look to seek revenge?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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