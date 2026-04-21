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4 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Moira Dingle seeks revenge as Joe Tate blackmail exposed
Paddy fears for his future, Jacob puts Ross in an awkward position and Dr Todd flirts with a villager.
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Published: Tuesday, 21 April 2026 at 12:01 am
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