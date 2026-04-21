Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) finally gets some answers in Emmerdale next week.

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As viewers will recall, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) planted passports of enslaved workers in her living room, leading to months behind bars on a double murder and human trafficking charge. He'd been forced to commit the act by Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), who was blackmailing his sister Vic (Isabel Hodgins) into handing over her share of Moira's homestead Butler's Farm.

Now that the secret is out in the open, she plots revenge.

Meanwhile, Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is concerned about his future and possible imprisonment, and Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) twists the knife with Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) while finding a prospective new romance in the village.

Here's everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 27, April and Friday, 1 May.

4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Robert Sugden comes clean, as Moira Dingle seeks revenge on Joe Tate

Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) aims a gun at Joe Tate (Ned Porteous). ITV

Cain grows increasingly frustrated that Moira is spending her time at Emmerdale Farm rather than being by his side, and the distance between the couple continues to widen. Despite Robert’s desperate protests, Moira is determined to help out, only adding to his heavy burden of guilt.

Later, sensing that something is seriously wrong, she pushes him to come clean. Robert finally confesses that he was the one who planted the IDs of the enslaved workers that led to her imprisonment.

He explains how Joe had blackmailed him with a video of Victoria killing John, and she's iutterly devastated by the revelation. Dealing a stark ultimatum, she tells him to either go to the police, or she will.

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is forced to come clean. ITV

Before long, Aaron is shocked to learn that Robert has confessed and rushes off to find Moira, begging her to stay silent.

Keen to keep Cain calm ahead of his upcoming operation, Moira decides to keep the devastating truth from him for now. Later, when Aaron reminds Moira that Robert isn’t the only one to blame, a furious Moira heads straight to Home Farm to confront Joe - and is armed with a shotgun!

Graham tries to intervene, but she stands her ground, seething at Joe for everything he’s done to Robert and the farm. Back at the pub, Aaron urges Cain to try and patch things up with Moira before his surgery.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) plans to cancel his surgery. ITV

The next day, in a special episode focusing on Cain and Moira’s complex marriage, Cain struggles to voice his deepest fears while visiting Zak’s grave. Liam grows concerned and heads over to see if he can offer support.

Meanwhile, in The Woolie backroom, a distraught Moira confides in Chas about the growing cracks in her marriage to Cain. Cain soon makes a significant admission to Liam - he's going to cancel his cancer surgery.

Pollard later approaches Cain at Zak’s grave, he opens up about his own fears for the future.

Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) learns the truth. ITV

Will he be able to make a breakthrough?

The following day, when Moira spots Dawn out for a walk, she can’t resist confronting her about Joe, leaving her badly shaken. Moira reveals that Joe was solely responsible for her imprisonment, and Dawn urges her to tell her everything she knows.

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2. Jacob Sugden puts Ross Barton into an awkward position

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) wants to avoid spending time with baby Leyla. ITV

Sarah and Jacob are already feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of becoming Leyla’s official parents when they welcome the youngster to the village.

The next day, the pair are enjoying precious time with child when Ross and Mack turn up with a gift from Moses. Ross looks distinctly awkward and reluctant to hold the baby, but Jacob insists on inviting him and Moses to their family gathering later that day.

Is the secret about to be exposed?

3. Paddy Dingle worries about life on the inside

Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) has to tell Eve (Bella James) about his possible imprisonment. ITV

Eve is left upset by village gossip surrounding Paddy’s arrest, prompting him to sit her down and explain that he could be heading to prison for helping her grandad Bear. She's utterly heartbroken.

Mandy, witnessing her husband's distress, impulsively suggests letting Bear take all the blame - an idea that utterly disgusts Paddy, and he storms out of Tenant House. Mandy eventually finds him, the pair reconcile, and despite their terror about the looming trial, she makes a firm commitment to stand by him.

Later in the week, at the prison, Paddy tries to comfort a spiralling Bear. He's panicking about the bank account the police discovered and both men are stunned when Simo - another enslaved worker who Bear believed had been murdered - suddenly appears.

Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) puts her foot in it. ITV

Paddy hopes that he can will agree to testify in Bear’s favour, but he refuses. Simo admits that while Bear doesn’t deserve prison, he’s terrified of what it could do to his own fragile mental health.

Paddy is far from optimistic as he gazes out over the village, anxious about what the future holds. Overwhelmed and alone, he stands in the doorway of The Woolpack, wondering whether it could be his last night at home.

4. Dr Caitlin Todd flirts with Vanessa Woodfield

Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) flirts with Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) during the darts game. ITV

Jacob is finding the constant presence of Dr Todd in the village increasingly awkward, and she's enjoying every moment of it.

Vanessa, Dr Todd and Manpreet are all bonding in the pub when Mary suggests a doubles darts match and teams Todd up with Vanessa. As the game gets underway, Vanessa remains completely oblivious to Todd’s flirting.

Todd seizes the opportunity to drop a few carefully chosen untruths about Jacob, and the next day, continues on her campaign to manipulate the villagers' opinion of him.

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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