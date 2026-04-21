Following a dramatic conclusion to yesterday's Emmerdale, concerns for Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) grew as she faced a traumatic labour.

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It began as somewhat of a comedy of errors, as her waters broke while stranded on a country lane, with both her and husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) without their mobile phones. Typically, the only person to drive past them was Ross Barton (Michael Parr), who has a very complicated history with Charity.

In fact, the baby she's carrying is his, and yet she's allowed granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) – who she has acted as surrogate for – believe that she and husband Jacob (Joe-Warren Plant) are the child's parents.

To make matters worse, amid Mack's doubts about the baby's parentage, Charity told another lie and claimed that he could be the father.

When the trio arrived at the hospital, Mack and Ross became unlikely birthing partners after their lift broke down.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) gave birth, but was bleeding out... ITV

In today's episode, Charity was in a lot of pain and the thought of giving birth while trapped in a lift was frightening. Mack began to suffer flashbacks to being held captive in John Sugden's (Oliver Farnworth) underground bunker, becoming increasingly claustrophobic with every minute that passed.

Ross relaid information over the lift's intercom, but was told that he would have to delivery the baby himself.

Meanwhile, Sarah arrived on the ward and was confused by the fact her grandmother wasn't registered as an arrival on the system. Jacob was otherwise preoccupied in a HR meeting where he bravely reported his fearsome boss Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) for bullying, unaware of the childbirth happening on the other side of the building.

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After finishing up the meeting, he was shocked to see a series of missed calls on his phone.

Todd approached him, demanding to know why he was meeting with HR. He lashed out, telling her outright that he'd been to speak about her misconduct and that he wasn't scared of her anymore.

After storming off, Jacob stumbled across the unfolding situation beside the lift. Ross had successfully delivered the baby, but blood was pouring across the floor.

Jacob had to face his fears and rushed to find Dr Todd, telling her that Charity was bleeding out and that he needed her help. Fortunately, the fire service wasn't far behind and managed to prise the doors open to reach her.

Todd discovered that Charity had lost approximately 1.5 litres of blood. Will she be OK?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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