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4 Emmerdale spoilers next week: Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle hunts for mystery arsonist and Dawn Fletcher in grave danger
Robert and Aaron try to find the arsonist, and Todd tightens her grip on Charity.
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Published: Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 12:01 am
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