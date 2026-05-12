The arson attacks resume at Emmerdale Farm next week, as a metaphorical fire begins to burn at the Tate residence.

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While Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) and Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) ignite their inner Cagney and Lacey to track down the person responsible for targeting their home and business, Dawn Fletcher's (Olivia Bromley) scheme against Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is exposed.

Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) urges him to seek revenge, and later finds him stood over her unconscious body.

Meanwhile, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is sickened by Dr Caitlin Todd's (Caroline Harker) blackmail, and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is adamant to find normality after his prostate cancer surgery.

Here's everything happening in the episodes of Emmerdale airing between Monday 18 and Friday 22 May.

4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Joe Tate and Graham Foster discover Dawn Fletcher's scheming

Dawn Fletcher is under suspicion. ITV

Sam fumes to the Dingle clan that Joe still hasn’t faced any consequences for framing Moira, but feels increasingly sidelined when he realises there’s a bigger plan unfolding without him.

Tensions soon threaten to explode at The Woolpack when Cain squares up to Joe, only for Moira to arrive just in time. Noticing the look of concern in her eyes, Cain reluctantly backs away, leaving both Moira and Dawn worried that the situation is spiralling beyond control.

Back at Wishing Well, Cain’s anger continues to simmer as he admits he doesn’t know how much longer he can contain himself around Joe. Fearing Cain could ruin everything, Moira urges Dawn to leave immediately with the children.

Ned Porteous as Joe Tate, and Natalie J Robb, James Hooten and Jeff Hordley as Moira, Sam and Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Dawn shocks her by insisting she can’t bring herself to walk away from her fiancé. While Moira questions her judgement, Dawn remains determined to beat Joe at his own game.

She returns to Home Farm, struggling to keep up the deception when talk turns to the wedding and Joe happily remarks that all he’s ever wanted is one big happy family. As Dawn heads upstairs to help Clemmie with her homework, Graham arrives and it quickly becomes clear that they're both fully aware of what she’s plotting.

Graham pushes Joe to act against Dawn, but Joe coolly insists everything is under control.

Did Joe push Dawn? ITV

However, events take a terrifying turn when Graham later returns to Home Farm and finds Dawn unconscious at the bottom of the stairs. Looking up to see Joe standing above her, Graham demands to know what he’s done.

Did he push Dawn, and will she be OK?

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2. Dr Todd tightens her grip on Charity Dingle

Caroline Harker as Dr Caitlin Todd and Emma Atkins as Charity Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Charity is left reeling after her request for a loan extension is rejected and the pressure mounts further when Dr Todd sends her a chilling reminder about her debts.

She's desperate to keep the fact baby Leyla is her daughter under wraps.

Meanwhile, at Tug Ghyll, Vanessa admits she half expected Todd to sneak into her room the night before. Todd insists she didn’t want to rush things between them, and although Vanessa is thrilled that she appears committed to staying, her real focus becomes clear when she secretly checks her phone for a reply from Charity.

Later in the week, as Charity desperately searches for a way out, she clings to the hope that Ruby will buy her share of the pub. However, Caleb quickly dismisses the idea, fearing backlash from the village, though he can see how desperate Charity has become.

Could he be the one to help her?

Charity is stunned to see Todd holding Leyla. ITV

To make matters worse, Todd is found in her living room holding Leyla. Demanding answers, she questions Charity about her conversation with Caleb before giving her a brutal deadline of just one week to find the blackmail money.

The women then have another encounter in the pub toilets, and Charity tells her to back off, but soon realises she has no control over the situation.

Will Charity find the money in time? ITV

Vanessa excitedly tells Sarah how well things are going with Todd, while Sarah listens with growing disgust. Concerned for her friend, Charity later warns Vanessa to stay away from Todd, though Vanessa insists she can handle herself.

In a last desperate bid to solve her money troubles, Charity offers Kim half of the pub at a reduced price.

Will she find the money before it's too late?

3. Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle search for the Emmerdale Farm arsonist

Ryan Hawley as Robert Sugden and Danny Miller as Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Robert and Aaron are forced to tackle yet another blaze when a second fire breaks out near the feed store. As suspicion spreads around the village, the pair begin wondering who could be targeting their business.

Meanwhile, Lydia is still annoyed with Sam for missing her dance class, leaving Sam feeling increasingly inadequate. Keen for a private word, he later meets Ross in one of the farm’s barns, where the pair inspect the space and agree it’s exactly what they need.

Ross suggests they’ll require a convincing cover story before handing Sam a lighter and encouraging him to do the honours.

Michael Parr as Ross Barton and James Hooten as Sam Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Their scheme is almost exposed when Aaron and Robert suddenly approach the barn, forcing Sam to flee unnoticed. Ross quickly claims he was investigating the fires himself and even suggests Robert pay him to continue looking into the mystery. Robert is intrigued by the idea.

Later, as Ross fills Sam in on the next stage of their plan, he's unaware that Nicola is watching nearby in disgust as the pair seal their agreement.

Another fire then breaks out, and Robert becomes convinced somebody is deliberately targeting them. Ross soon throws Kev’s name into the frame, but Aaron points out how little they really know about Kammy.

Shebz Miah as Kammy Hadiq in Emmerdale. ITV

Determined to get answers, Robert agrees to triple Ross’s pay to uncover the culprit, although Aaron privately suspects Ross himself could be behind the fires.

As Aaron and Robert secretly follow Ross and Sam, convinced they’ve finally caught the arsonists, neither of them notices Kammy overhearing their conversation and looking deeply troubled.

Is he responsible?

4. Cain Dingle struggles to take things slowly

Jonny McPherson as Liam Cavanagh and Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale. ITV

Following Cain's radical prostatectomy operation, Liam encourages him to swallow his pride following the removal of his catheter.

It soon becomes clear that Cain has no interest in following his advice, and just wants life to return to normal as quickly as possible.

Could this delay his recovery?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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