There's one thing that every Emmerdale fan knows - never mess with a Dingle!

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This week, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) had a nightmarish labour. She gave birth in a lift with both husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and baby daddy Ross Barton (Michael Parr) present, while still keeping the huge secret that she wasn't acting as surrogate for granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill).

After haemorrhaging, formidable surgeon Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) took charge, while Ross was left holding the baby. He quickly snapped out of any thoughts of parenthood and handed the child to Sarah and husband Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant).

Later that night, Charity asked Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) - one of the only villagers to be privy to the secret - to have a word with Ross and ensure that he stayed well away from the hospital.

Little did they realise, Todd had overheard, and decided to use this as leverage in her plot against Jacob.

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is overjoyed - unaware that the baby isn't hers. ITV

She popped down to the ward and used some alone time with Charity to drop into conversation how Jacob and baby Leyla had different blood types – something which was impossible if he was the father.

The two were disturbed by Mack, though Todd returned in today's episode to continue her interrogation. Charity played ignorant, asking what she meant, and she explained that Leyla's blood type was O, whereas she knew Jacob's blood type was AB following a donation drive at The Hide a few weeks ago.

Charity was spooked, and Todd asked for a favour in return for her silence. She wanted the HR complaint that Jacob was placing against her to be dropped, or she'd reveal all.

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Sarah and Jacob were a picture of happiness as they cradled Leyla and introduced her to the family, leaving Charity deeply guilt-ridden. She mentioned how she wanted to buy Dr Todd a gift to say thank you for saving her life, and Jacob was instantly against it.

Charity posed whether it was worth putting in the complaint, and asked him if he was just being oversensitive.

When Jacob wouldn't take "no" for an answer, she had to up her game and consider what was more important: placing a complaint that would undoubtedly be swept under the carpet and jeopardise his career, or spending time with Leyla during the first weeks of her life.

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) revealed he was dropping his complaint against Dr Todd (Caroline Harker). ITV

Jacob suspected that Charity had been influenced by Todd, though at the HR meeting, decided to drop the complaint. The manager told him that several other colleagues had approached her about Todd's behaviour, and she hoped that him pursuing it would mean they could take things more seriously.

However, back at the village, he broke the news to Todd that he wouldn't complain about her. She was relieved, and proposed a fresh start once he completed his paternity leave.

In his absence, she slyly told Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker): "Poor Jacob, little does he know, his biggest lessons are still to come."

Will Charity try and seek revenge for the blackmail?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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