Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) is playing a dangerous game in Emmerdale, and Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) may have realised.

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It was announced earlier this year that Harker would be reprising her role as the fearsome practitioner, in a new workplace bullying storyline. Todd is wildly unpredictable - one moment she's supporting Jacob's career as a student doctor, and the next she's branding him incapable and expecting him to complete lengthy pieces of coursework at the drop of a hat.

Upon her return to the serial, Harker described her as "a complex character", who would be "quite a tricky one for Jacob to navigate".

Jacob has made a number of unfortunate incidents at work. He misdiagnosed Kim Tate (Claire King), and in the same week, performed CPR on a patient that had a DNR (do not resuscitate) certificate in place.

Little did he realise, the patient was Todd's father, who was living with Alzheimers.

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) is being bullied by his boss, Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker). ITV

She was furious and said that it could prove to be a grave mistake and could cost him his qualification. Todd then told old friend Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) of her concerns, and she slipped up - telling her about the time he was groomed by school teacher Maya Stepney.

This tied up with something she'd heard during an earlier conversation with Kerry Pollard (Laura Norton), who had said it wouldn't have been the first time Jacob had been manipulated by a woman.

In today's episode, the residents were gathering at the Hide Bistro to donate blood. Jacob had asked to swap shifts with colleague Richie to avoid working with Dr Todd, unaware that she was also helping out with the donations.

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He skirted around her several times, hoping that they wouldn't cross paths, but she soon found opportunity to corner him. Todd made a comment about Dr Liam Cavanagh's (Jonny McPherson) troubled backstory, asking whether his late wife Leyla was Jacob's mum.

He said that he'd rather not bring it up, and was spooked when she mentioned some "unpleasantness" with his first wife Maya.

Todd then asked him to take her bloods. As he inserted the needle, she purposely jumped back and made it seem like he'd hurt her.

Jacob then had a chat with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham), who reassured him that Todd couldn't know he was Maya's victim as he wasn't named in the press coverage. Unconvinced, he went to approach Todd and ask her outright what she meant.

Todd pretended not to know about Jacob's abuse. ITV

To no surprise, Todd denied any knowledge and pretended like she was hearing some new information. She then turned on the waterworks, saying that she couldn't believe what he was accusing her of – and then dropped the bombshell that her dad had died earlier that day.

Later that day, Jacob headed to the pub and Manpreet told him that he could always open up to her and she wouldn't relay what he said to Todd. She also said that Todd was aware of his struggles, and that she may have accidentally mentioned the Maya ordeal to her.

This was confirmation to Jacob that Todd was lying through her teeth, and couldn't be trusted.

What will he do?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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