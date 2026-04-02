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Emmerdale reveals fearsome Dr Todd's backstory in intriguing early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of Emmerdale, which airs on ITV1 at 8pm or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Thursday, 2 April 2026 at 11:40 am
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