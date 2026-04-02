The workplace turmoil continues for Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) in Emmerdale, as his overbearing boss Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) lashes out towards a patient.

Ad

Todd is wildly unpredictable - one moment she's supporting Jacob's career as a student doctor, and the next she's branding him incapable and expecting him to complete lengthy pieces of coursework at the drop of a hat.

Upon her return to the serial, Harker described her as "a complex character", who would be "quite a tricky one for Jacob to navigate".

Speaking of the bullying storyline, she added: "Workplace bullying is commonplace, and it will be interesting to see it brought to our screens in a serial drama such as Emmerdale."

Earlier this week, after Kim Tate (Claire King) was hospitalised, she agreed with Jacob's theory that it could be potential mushroom poisoning. However, when the test results returned and it transpired that Kim had overdosed on her pain medication, Todd flipped and accused him of dealing an improper diagnosis.

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) saw Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) shouting at a patient. ITV

Jacob grovelled to Kim, begging him not to sue him for malpractice.

In today's episode, she reassured him that she wouldn't be taking any legal action, though Todd believed that he'd be better placed working across the Hotten General wards moving forward.

He was devastated, but had no option to follow her directions. It also allowed him to make a shocking discovery, when he overheard her shouting at a vulnerable patient.

Behind a curtain, a distressed man called out, and Jacob heard Todd reprimanding him for not cooperating. Believing that her behaviour was unacceptable, he decided to confront her.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

In an honest conversation, she revealed that the patient was her father, who was living with dementia and was a shadow of the man he once was. Todd explained that he was once a surgeon himself, and it was difficult to see his health deteriorating.

She also said that he desperately wanted to return home, though he now lived in a care facility.

Jacob could resonate with her story, as grandfather Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) had been diagnosed with Parkinsons. While his condition hadn't progressed as rapidly, he knew that the day would eventually come when he'd have to also make difficult decisions.

Dr Todd also revealed that she had a wife - a rare insight into her home life.

Will the conversation form somewhat of an olive branch, and allow them to move forward?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.