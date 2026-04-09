Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) has a new weapon in her arsenal in Emmerdale, amid Jacob Sugden's (Joe-Warren Plant) workplace bullying storyline.

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Todd is unpredictable, something which has left Jacob wondering whether her attitude is just a response to the tough medical training that he's undergoing. She also seems genuinely supportive of his career, though in her next breath will brand him incapable.

This week has been utterly hellish for Jacob. He'd overheard Todd shouting at a patient, though made somewhat of a breakthrough with her when she explained the elderly gentleman was her father, and that he was living with late stage dementia.

She wasn't impressed that he'd questioned her behaviour, and he resolved to make things right when her dad went into cardiac arrest. With Todd on another ward, Jacob performed CPR.

But, his actions completely ignored the DNR (do not resuscitate) agreement that he had in place, and Todd was furious. During the process, Jacob had broken her dad's ribcage and worsened his quality of life.

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) made a huge mistake at work, and then hit Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) with his car. ITV

After hearing that this could completely jeopardise his future, he left work and accidentally mowed down Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) with his car.

Cain was told that his radical prostatectomy operation would have to be delayed until he'd made a full recovery, and he told Jacob that he would ensure the police went lightly on him if he could bring the procedure forward.

However, he also told Kerry Pollard (Laura Norton) that he would hold Jacob personally responsible should his cancer metastasise.

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In today's episode, Kerry was becoming increasingly concerned about Jacob's wellbeing and decided to pop by at Hotten General to check in on him. She overheard Todd tearing strips off Jacob, and decided to confront her.

Marching over to the desk, Kerry reminded Todd that Jacob probably shouldn't be working under such stress. She also said she was appalled by the way she'd spoken to him, and wondered whether she truly knew how troubled his life was.

Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) learnt about Jacob's relationship with Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein). ITV

After mentioning wife Sarah's (Katie Hill) life-limiting illness, as well as the baby they're expecting, Kerry accused Todd of being "power mad" and of exploiting him.

She also let slip that he'd been manipulated by a woman before...

This piqued Todd's interest, and during a later conversation with her old mate Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker), she asked for more details. Manpreet divulged basic details about his relationship with Maya Stepney - Liam Cavanagh's (Jonny McPherson) ex-wife - the school teacher who groomed Jacob.

Todd told Manpreet that it explained a lot, and that she'd keep it in mind for future.

Is Dr Todd about to use Jacob's abuse as a new way to bully him?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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