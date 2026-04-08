Following on from yesterday's dramatic Emmerdale cliffhanger, we finally know who knocked down Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) with their car.

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Innocently chatting to imprisoned wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) on the phone, Cain's call was interrupted when a careless driver took their eyes off the road and plowed into him. A number of suspects were revealed in the preceding scenes; Kerry Pollard (Laura Norton), Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) and Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant).

An emotional Kerry had just told husband Eric (Chris Chittell) that she'd be moving out to pursue a relationship with her manager Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson), while Graham was mortified after learning ex-girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) had chosen to stay committed to her husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) instead of addressing the evident chemistry between them both.

As for Jacob, he'd had yet another nightmarish day at Hotten General, having performed CPR on a patient that had a DNR (do not resuscitate) agreement in place. To make matters worse, the patient was none other than the father of his fearsome boss, Dr Todd (Caroline Harker).

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) made a huge mistake at work, and then hit Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) with his car. ITV

She told him that he'd committed a grave error that would reflect terribly on him, before adding that the mistake could mean he never becomes a fully qualified doctor.

Tired and stressed, he was the one who accidentally hit Cain.

Fortunately, the Dingle patriarch lived to see another day. He was rushed into hospital, though had only sustained minor injuries.

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Cain was, however, informed that his forthcoming radical prostatectomy operation would have to be delayed until he'd made a full recovery. This would then increase the chances of his cancer spreading.

Upon realising that Jacob was responsible, he dealt a troubling ultimatum. Cain revealed that he would ensure Jacob evaded tough questioning from the police if he managed to bring forward his op, but also told Kerry that if his cancer was to metastasise, he would hold Jacob personally responsible.

With such a dilemma on his hands, what will Jacob do?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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