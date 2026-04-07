If things couldn't get worse for Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), he's now been hit by a car in Emmerdale.

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Not only has he been diagnosed with an aggressive, yet localised form of prostate cancer and is about to undergo a radical prostatectomy, but wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) is facing the prospect of spending the rest of her life behind bars for human trafficking, after two bodies were found on their homestead Butler's Farm.

As viewers know, she was framed by Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), who was being blackmailed by Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), and Cain has subsequently been forced to move out of Butler's.

Moira signed over the farm to the Tate family after learning the extent of her husband's illness, hoping that the break from the business would allow him to focus on his health. In her absence, Cain has continued to war with Joe and has even started a new agricultural venture at Wishing Well Cottage.

Husband and wife were briefly reunited earlier this week, as Moira was brought into Hotten General for a routine MRI scan. Doctor Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) arranged for the two to have some alone time, and they managed to evade being caught by the waiting prison officer outside.

Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) was hit by a car. ITV

The encounter gave Moira a fresh sense of hope ahead of her forthcoming trial, though the events of today's episode have given her a new reason to worry. During a conversation with Cain, she heard an almighty thud and the phone went dead.

He'd been hit by a car.

But who was responsible? The ITV soap has lined up three potential suspects...

Who hit Cain Dingle with their car in Emmerdale? Suspects revealed

1. Kerry Pollard

Kerry Pollard (Laura Norton) ended her 'marriage' with husband Eric (Chris Chittell). ITV

It's been a whirlwind week for Kerry Pollard (Laura Norton), whose fling with Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) has been revealed to devastated husband Eric (Chris Chittell).

Although their marriage was a sham – set up as a way for Eric to squirrel money to grandson Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) – it became clear that he was developing real feelings for Kerry.

Amid his suspicions, he bought a device that would alert her when he was suffering with side effects of his Parkinson's disease. He discovered that Kerry and Jai were spending time together, and pressed the button to call her away from the encounter.

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Kerry is now aware that Eric knows everything, and suggested that they get a divorce and move on. She also told him that she would be packing her bags and moving out of his house, leaving him devastated.

After the emotional conversation, she jumped into her car.

2. Graham Foster

Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) broke Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) heart. ITV

Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) heart has been broken into a million pieces after ex-girlfriend Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) chose to stay with husband Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock), rather than pursuing a relationship with him.

She explained to Marlon that her underlying feelings for Graham were as a result of a lack of closure following his fabricated death six years ago.

Marlon offered an apology to him in the caff, though it was clear that Graham wanted to put the whole ordeal behind him and forget about baring his heart to Rhona.

After ignoring a call from Joe, he also climbed behind the wheel in the moments prior to Cain's incident.

3. Jacob Sugden

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) made a huge mistake at work. ITV

It's been another nightmarish day at work for Jacob, who ignored a patient's DNR (do not resuscitate) and performed CPR.

The patient was none other than fearsome boss Dr Todd's (Caroline Harker) father, who is in the late stages of dementia and had put the agreement in place while he still had capacity. She was not present when he went into cardiac arrest, and was furious that Jacob had taken his wishes in his own hands.

She explained that despite his tiredness and desire to make things right for her, he'd committed a grave error.

At the conclusion of his shift, he prepared to drive home.

But has the turmoil of the day taken its toll?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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