Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) has no idea of what's about to hit him in Emmerdale.

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The scheming businessman has wronged a lot of people in his lifetime, though may have just met his match in the Dingle clan.

Earlier this week, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) discovered that Joe had blackmailed Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) into planting passports belonging to Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) enslaved workers in the living room of Butler's Farm.

She was framed, and sent down for several months on a human trafficking and double murder charge. If Robert had refused, Joe would've took an incriminating video of Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) killing her half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth) to the police.

Becoming increasingly guilt-ridden, Robert decided to come clean. Moira was, understandably, furious - though said that she wouldn't go to the police - it was her husband Cain (Jeff Hordley) that he had to be afraid of!

Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) formed a plan with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb). ITV

Seeking revenge, she made her way to Home Farm, aiming a double-barreled shotgun towards Joe. He begged her to not pull the trigger, and called out for Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) help when he heard him entering.

Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) was the next to arrive, and the only way she could stop Moira was by revealing she was pregnant with Joe's baby.

Joe promised her that he was telling the total truth, and that although he was aware of what Robert had done, it was all his idea to gain control of Butler's. It was immediately clear that she was sceptical.

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In today's episode, she arrived at Wishing Well Cottage in the hope that Moira could shed more light on the situation. She knew that Joe was capable of being a tough cookie, but was hesitant to believe that he would be so ruthless to deprive Moira's children of their mother.

Dawn, feeling like she was trapped in an impossible situation, returned back to Joe and said she'd been trying to find of a good opportunity to tell ex-husband Billy (Jay Kontzle) of her expectant child. Joe promised her that he loved her, and that he wasn't telling anymore lies, though this cemented to Dawn that she needed to take action.

Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) is completely oblivious.

Meeting with Moira and Cain on a country road, the trio began to put a plan in place.

Moira told Dawn that they needed to look at the situation from a fresh perspective, and really make Joe pay for his crimes. She hoped that Dawn would resume their 'happy' life together, go through with their wedding, and then take him for everything he has.

Dawn promised that she would handover the funds to the Dingles, which would further enrage Joe.

Will Joe find out about their scheme, and will Dawn crumble under the pressure?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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