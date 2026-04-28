Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) has made a cardinal error in Emmerdale - he's messed with a Dingle!

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As viewers will recall, earlier this year, the devious businessman blackmailed Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) into planting passports belonging to Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) enslaved workers in the living room of Butler's Farm.

This instantly framed Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb), who was sent down for human trafficking and double murder.

If Robert had refused, Joe would've took an incriminating video of Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) killing her half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth) to the police. Moira stood firm - she wasn't going to sign over her share, but the news of husband Cain's (Jeff Hordley) prostate cancer diagnosis made her realise that the failing business was only putting more pressure on him.

These secrets unravelled in yesterday's episode, when a guilt-ridden Robert decided to come clean. Moira said that she wouldn't go to the police, though he should steer clear of Cain as he wouldn't be a very happy man when he found out.

Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) aimed a gun at Joe Tate (Ned Porteous). ITV

Moira remained furious in today's instalment, as she reflected on the time that she thought the Dingle children, Kyle and Isaac, could be left without either parent. She charged over to Home Farm, aiming a double-barreled shotgun towards Joe.

He begged her to not pull the trigger, and called out for Graham Foster's (Andrew Scarborough) help when he heard him entering. Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) was the next to arrive, and the only way she could stop Moira was by revealing she was pregnant with Joe's baby.

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Joe was, naturally, stunned to learn that he was about to become a father. Dawn demanded to know why Moira had escalated such a situation, and he was forced to quickly lie about what she was referring to.

She promised that things would be ok for their expanded family unit of six - on the basis that he wasn't telling anymore lies. Joe reassured her that there was nothing more to be said, but as we know, there's still an awful lot for Dawn to discover.

What will she do when she learns the truth?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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