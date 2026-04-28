Three Emmerdale favourites could be facing a stretch behind bars next week, as their involvement in Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) death comes under scrutiny.

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Will Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) crumble under pressure? Could April Windsor's (Amelia Flanagan) testimony destroy her relationship with Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle)? Will Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) admit defeat?

So many questions, so little answers!

Elsewhere, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) works with Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) to teach Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) a lesson, and Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) receives some crushing news about his bully Dr Todd (Caroline Harker).

Here's everything happening in Emmerdale between Monday 4 and Friday 8 May.

4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week

1. Paddy Dingle, Dylan Penders and Bear Wolf face the courtroom

It's a troubling time for Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt), Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards) and Dylan Penders (Fred Kettle). ITV

The day of the trial arrives, and emotions are already running high. Paddy and Dylan share a quiet but deeply emotional moment before stepping out to face what lies ahead, while April is a bundle of nerves as she prepares to give evidence.

Marlon does his best to steady her, urging her to find strength and tell the jury the truth about Ray’s abuse.

Inside the courtroom, proceedings begin in earnest as both prosecution and defence lay out their cases before the judge, jury and a packed gallery. For Bear, the experience is overwhelming as he's forced to relive the trauma of Ray’s death and everything that happened at the farm.

April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan) takes to the stand. ITV

When April takes the stand, she does her best to hold it together, but the pressure of cross-examination proves too much, leaving her shaken and devastated.

It’s then Dylan’s turn to testify for the defence, recounting how Bear saved both him and Paddy from Ray. But with cross-examination looming. Will he be able to hold firm under scrutiny?

Afterwards, a distraught April retreats to the corridor, convinced she’s let everyone down – though Marlon is quick to reassure her, praising her courage in the face of such an ordeal.

Will Bear's testimony make matters worse? ITV

Back in court, Simo is called to the stand, and as his testimony unfolds, Bear begins to visibly spiral. With tensions escalating, proceedings are eventually adjourned. In the aftermath, Zara lays out the stark reality: their options are running out, and putting Bear on the stand may be their only hope.

Paddy reluctantly agrees, but serious doubts remain over whether Bear is strong enough to face it.

The following day, the family arrive at court filled with apprehension, knowing everything may hinge on what happens next. There’s a brief moment of relief when Bear’s counsellor delivers a powerful expert testimony, explaining how Bear was groomed by Ray and lived in fear for his life.

Finally, with his loved ones watching on, a visibly nervous Bear Wolf steps into the witness box, ready to tell his side of the story.

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2. Jacob Sugden breaks down over Dr Todd's harassment

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) confronts Dr. Todd (Caroline Harker). ITV

Jacob is left rattled after an uncomfortable run-in with Dr Todd in the village, where her mocking tone leaves little to the imagination. But things take a darker turn when she plants seeds of doubt with Sarah, suggesting Jacob is more focused on returning to work than his responsibilities at home.

Sarah wastes no time confronting Jacob, but he soon tracks Todd down himself, warning her to stop meddling in his life.

However, when he follows her into the ladies’ toilets, it quickly becomes clear he’s walked straight into a trap. Vanessa’s arrival only makes matters worse, leaving Jacob looking deeply compromised.

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) finds Jacob in the toilets. ITV

Vanessa questions his behaviour, while Sarah demands answers – and this time, Jacob finally opens up. Breaking down, he reveals the extent of Todd’s harassment and bullying. Sarah is quick to comfort him, vowing they’ll face the situation together.

The following day, Sarah sees just how much the ordeal is affecting him and encourages him to stand up for himself. Determined to set things straight, she later confronts Vanessa for taking Todd’s side.

At Hotten General, Jacob attempts to take control by approaching HR to file a formal complaint... only to be blindsided when Carol reveals Todd has already beaten him to it. Worse still, she’s submitted a detailed file of evidence, including voice recordings.

The HR representative deals some bad news. ITV

With the odds stacked against him, Jacob is left reeling, convinced he doesn’t stand a chance against such a well-established colleague. Later, he confides in Sarah about the fabricated case being built against him.

Though shaken, Sarah refuses to let him give up, urging him to fight for the career he’s always wanted, and for Leyla’s sake. Galvanised by her support, Jacob makes a decisive move, heading to Tug Ghyll to confront Todd once and for all.

3. Dawn Fletcher struggles to hide how enraged she is towards Joe Tate

Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) forms a plan with Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb). ITV

Dawn finds it increasingly difficult to mask her true feelings as Joe excitedly looks ahead to life with the baby. Struggling under the weight of it all, she turns to Moira and admits the truth: she doesn’t know how much longer she can keep pretending.

Moira urges her to stay the course, reminding her that the financial security could be crucial in a future legal battle. With that, a plan quietly begins to take shape.

What are they going to do?

4. Cain Dingle opens up about his worries

Moira promises to be there for husband Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley). ITV

Moira is under mounting pressure as she continues to keep Robert’s betrayal from Cain ahead of his operation. The strain is evident – but she pushes it aside for his sake.

That evening, Cain opens up about his fears, wondering how the radical prostatectomy operation might change their relationship. Moira reassures him they’ll face whatever comes next together, presenting a united front as they brace themselves for what tomorrow may bring.

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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