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4 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Bear, Paddy and Dylan face court in emotional trial week
Jacob is blindsided by Dr. Todd's actions, Dawn struggles with Joe and Moira supports Cain.
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Published: Tuesday, 28 April 2026 at 12:01 am
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