Riddled with guilt, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) has confessed his darkest secret to Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb) in Emmerdale.

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She's recently been released from prison after being held on remand for human trafficking and double murder.

Viewers watched in horror as Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) blackmailed Robert into planting passports belonging to Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) and Ray Walters's (Joe Absolom) enslaved workers in her living room, in a bid to take control of her homestead, Butler's Farm.

If Robert had refused, Joe would've took an incriminating video of Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) killing her half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth) to the police.

Moira stood firm - she wasn't going to sign over her share, but the news of husband Cain's (Jeff Hordley) prostate cancer diagnosis made her realise that the failing business was only putting more pressure on him.

Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) was forced to come clean to Moira Dingle (Natalie J. Robb). ITV

Joe installed Robert as tenant farmer, and he renamed the land 'Emmerdale Farm' in a nod to the Sugden family's agricultural legacy.

Now on the outside, Moira has struggled to cope with living with the other Dingles at Wishing Well Cottage and sees little future in their new venture Dingle Farm. She's spent her days helping Robert out, so that she could resume some sort of normality.

He's declined her help on numerous occasions, knowing that he was the one who landed her behind bars.

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In today's episode, upset that Cain had missed her birthday, Moira headed back to Emmerdale Farm and offered to lend a hand once again. Robert said that he didn't need her, though he did have a belated birthday gift for her kindness.

He presented her with three framed photos of the old Butler's land, which had been found in the attic and had been taken by her late daughter Holly. Robert also said he wanted to make her some food, and alarm bells started to ring.

Moira explained she wouldn't go to the police - but when Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) found out, he wouldn't be a happy man! ITV

Moira knew something was wrong, and wanting to lift a weight from his shoulders, Robert confessed everything. She was in complete disbelief and initially thought that he and Joe had conspired against her to get their hands on her livelihood.

However, upon learning that it was because Vic was being blackmailed, she charged out and tried to tell Cain. He'd had a squabble with brother Sam (James Hooten) and didn't want to talk, which gave Robert some time to head down to Wishing Well to try and stop her going to the police.

Moira explained that she thought of Vic like another daughter, so wouldn't implicate her, though did warn that she intended to tell Cain everything - and he should probably stay well away from him when he discovers the truth!

How will Cain react?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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