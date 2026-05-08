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Emmerdale airs huge Dr Todd bombshell amid Jacob Sugden torment in early ITVX release
Warning: Contains spoilers for Friday's episode of Emmerdale, which airs at 8pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Friday, 8 May 2026 at 10:55 am
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