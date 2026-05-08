Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) has been left stunned by a huge revelation from Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) in Emmerdale.

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It's been an unsettling week for Jacob, who discovered that vicious Todd had filed a counter-complaint against him at Hotten General Hospital. She'd compiled a dossier of evidence – including voice recordings – that painted him as obsessive and incapable of completing his medical degree.

Desperate for the turmoil to end, he charged over to Tug Ghyll and confronted her, hoping that she would agree to drop the grievance. He was also secretly recording her, and it seemed for a moment like she'd fallen into his trap.

Todd laughed in his face, saying that she enjoyed bullying him and that he wasn't the first and wouldn't be the last. She then began prodding his chest, saying that it feels like the satisfaction you get from popping balloons, and then grabbed his phone and deleted the audio file.

He was mortified, rushing out into the street and screaming.

Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) found Jacob Sugden's (Joe-Warren Plant) secret recording. ITV

Of course, the worst thing about Todd's behaviour is that she knows an explosive secret that could make the floor fall from beneath Jacob's feet. She's discovered that he and wife Sarah (Katie Hill) aren't the biological parents of their baby Leyla – and that Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) had actually fallen pregnant with her own child while trying to act as their surrogate.

In a bid to save her career, Todd blackmailed Charity into getting Jacob to drop his initial complaint.

However, in today's instalment, he'd reached breaking point and returned to the hospital to speak to a HR representative again. In the corridor, Todd was delivering a heartfelt speech to her colleagues, and was presented with a bouquet of flowers.

It transpired that she was actually bidding farewell, having decided to take early retirement. It was evident that she was fearful of her career crumbling down, so took the matter into her own hands and was going to leave the medical profession before it came to that.

Dr Todd retired from her medical career. ITV

Sarah believed that Jacob should continue with his report, but he'd concluded that the nightmare was over and it was best to move forward.

In The Woolpack, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) had questions for Todd about her hasty decision. She even questioned whether Jacob formed part of the life change, and while Todd didn't exactly confirm it, she did warn that he'd be "found out" eventually.

Something tells us that this is only just the beginning of Jacob's torment...

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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