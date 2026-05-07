Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker) just gets worse in Emmerdale, with Jacob Sugden's (Joe-Warren Plant) turmoil seemingly never-ending.

Ad

She's constantly blowing hot and cold with the medic – allowing him to believe that he could never fully qualify as a doctor in one instance, and in the next, implying that she's fully supportive of his career.

After speaking to a HR representative about Todd's behaviour, Jacob discovered that he wasn't alone in being bullied, and that several other colleagues have wanted to complain about her. This would be the perfect opportunity to bring her down.

However, on the other side of the hospital, a vicious situation was unfolding. Todd had overheard the fact that the baby Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was carrying for granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and Jacob wasn't actually theirs.

She blackmailed Charity into getting Jacob to drop his complaint, which he did after realising that his time would be better spent focused on baby Leyla instead.

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) is being bullied by Dr Todd (Caroline Harker). ITV

Earlier this week, Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) overheard an argument between Todd and Jacob, which seemingly confirmed Todd's counter-claims that Jacob was obsessed with her. Vanessa wanted to know what was going on, and their argument was overheard by Sarah.

She too had questions for her partner, and in emotional scenes, Jacob admitted everything. Sarah urged him to proceed with the complaint, knowing that the torment wasn't going to stop when he returned from paternity leave.

In today's instalment, he headed to Hotten General to ask whether he could resume the case. However, the representative broke some bad news – Todd had handed in a substantial amount of evidence against him, and had filed her own report.

There was even a number of voice recordings that she'd compiled to 'prove' that he was intimidating her.

He was devastated, believing that his medical career would now be over and that he'd lose his placement. The rep assured him that the correct process would be undertaken, and hopefully it wouldn't come to that.

Enraged, he charged to Tug Ghyll to confront her. With his phone in his back pocket, he decided to play Todd at her own game and garner some evidence to prove her cruelty.

For a moment it seemed like his plan was working. He asked her to retract the statement and Todd laughed in his face, saying that she'd become somewhat "creative" in her words, and that it had made "an excellent read".

Todd found Jacob's secret recording. ITV

"The truth only matters if people believe it," she asserted.

"Nobody believes you Jacob, nobody that matters."

When Jacob said that she'd made his life hell, Todd said she'd had fun in doing so. She then said he'd never become a doctor, saying he was never going to be smart, strong or determined enough to get the qualification.

"You're pathetic and weak. And you're not the first, and I doubt you'll be the last," she continued. "Maybe I just enjoy it. It's like popping balloons."

Squaring up to him, she began thrusting her finger in his chest, before grabbing the phone from his pocket and deleting the recording. Todd ordered him out of the house, and he began screaming in frustration in the street.

Will Jacob ever be able to stop the villain?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app– download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.