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Emmerdale airs emotional Jacob and Sarah Sugden scenes in early ITVX release as Dr Todd closes in
Warning: Contains spoilers for Wednesday's episode of Emmerdale, which airs at 8pm on ITV1 or can be streamed now on ITVX.
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Published: Wednesday, 6 May 2026 at 7:30 am
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