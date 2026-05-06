Dr Todd (Caroline Harker) is playing a very dangerous game in Emmerdale, and now her months of manipulation towards Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) are starting to unravel.

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She's constantly blowing hot and cold with the medic - allowing him to believe that he could never fully qualify as a doctor in one instance, and in the next, implying that she's fully supportive of his career.

After speaking to a HR representative about Todd's behaviour, Jacob discovered that he wasn't alone in being bullied, and that several other colleagues have wanted to complain about her. This would be the perfect opportunity to bring her down.

However, on the other side of the hospital, a vicious situation was unfolding. Todd had overheard the fact that the baby Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) was carrying for granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) and Jacob wasn't actually theirs.

The child was conceived during a brief fling between Charity and ex-lover Ross Barton (Michael Parr), and has been a closely-guarded secret ever since.

Jacob Sugden (Joe-Warren Plant) confronted Dr. Todd (Caroline Harker) in the toilets. ITV

Todd used some alone time with Charity to drop into conversation how Jacob and baby Leyla had different blood types – something which was impossible if he was the father. The two were disturbed by Mack, though Todd later returned to continue her interrogation.

Charity played ignorant, asking what she meant, and she explained that Leyla's blood type was O, whereas she knew Jacob's blood type was AB following a donation drive at The Hide a few weeks ago.

Todd asked for a 'favour' in return for her silence - she wanted the HR complaint that Jacob was placing against her to be dropped, or she'd reveal all. Charity, fortunately, managed to convince him to focus on baby Leyla rather than prioritising Todd.

Ever since, Todd has slyly dropped into conversation about how much Leyla looks like Jacob, knowing that she could blow the secret at any moment.

In today's episode, Jacob had another uncomfortable encounter with Todd, who later implied to Sarah that her husband was desperate to return to work despite being on paternity leave.

Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick) demanded to know what was going on. ITV

Sarah was, naturally, furious with her words and headed to confront Jacob. He was similarly enraged, and raced to The Woolpack to find his nemesis. He barged into the toilets and began to tear strips off her, unaware that he'd fallen for a trap and had been caught red-handed by Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

This seemingly backed Todd's claims that Jacob was obsessed with her. Vanessa wanted to know what was going on, and their argument was overheard by Sarah.

She too had questions for her partner, and in emotional scenes, Jacob broke down in tears. He revealed all about Todd's harassment and was warmed when Sarah promised to stand by him and end the torment.

Could their intervention lead to Charity's baby secret being exposed?

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Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1 and from 7am on ITVX.

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