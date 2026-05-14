There is something magical about golf on the radio – particularly at a major championship.

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The hushed tones of the commentator and the roars of the crowd can create the sort of atmosphere that's second only to the course itself.

Whether you're on the move or at home, UK fans can tune in to listen to action from the decisive days of the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

The second major of the year is expected to be a birdie fest as the best golfers on the planet look to outdo each other over 72 holes in Pennsylvania.

Radio Times brings you all the details about how to listen to the PGA Championship 2026.

PGA Championship 2026 on radio

The BBC will broadcast live coverage of all the final two rounds of the PGA Championship across its radio platforms throughout the tournament.

Saturday 16 May

From 8pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra / BBC Sounds app

Sunday 17 May

From 9pm – BBC Radio 5 Live / BBC Sounds app

BBC Radio 5 Live is available on DAB radio, MW 693 kHz, 909 kHz and 990 kHz, or you can tune into the station via most TV packages.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra is not available on FM or AM radio. It can be found on DAB channel 12B.

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Listen to the PGA Championship 2026 online

Online radio coverage – including BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra – will be available on the BBC Sounds app or via the BBC Sport website.

This is the easiest way to tune in to listen, with coverage available on a host of devices – from laptops and computers to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets.

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Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.